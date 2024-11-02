Heroic dad rescues family in Pattaya condo blaze

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A dramatic blaze at a Pattaya condominium left three people injured and raised questions about emergency response times after one resident took it upon himself to rescue his family from the flames.

The fire erupted just before 3am yesterday, November 1, at the seven-storey View Talay Residence 5, sending panic through the condominium. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with the Pattaya Land Disaster Prevention Centre quickly dispatching firefighters, police, and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue personnel. Within minutes, flames engulfed a sixth-floor room, filling neighbouring units with thick smoke and leaving terrified residents signalling for help with flashlights.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control in just 15 minutes, though the damage was severe, leaving the affected room completely destroyed.

“Residents, including both Thais and foreigners, were evacuated, and several tourists suffered from smoke inhalation.”

Two foreign nationals sustained minor burns and were treated at a local hospital, while rescue worker Thaksin Thienkhao sustained a cut from a shattered window as he helped residents to safety.

In an extraordinary turn of events, one resident, who arrived home to see his building in flames, shared his account on Facebook. According to his post, he ignored firefighters’ caution and bravely entered the building to save his family and pets, fearing they were responding too slowly. His daring rescue sparked debate online, with some questioning the pace of emergency response. His post drew admiration from friends and followers, though it also highlighted concerns over potential delays in firefighters’ arrival.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire and review emergency response protocols in light of the resident’s harrowing experience, reported Pattaya News.

