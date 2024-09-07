Teenage girl missing in Don Mueang after school and party

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage girl has been missing since yesterday after attending school in Don Mueang and a friend’s birthday party. Family members are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Ailada Boonprasop, also known as Nong Ice, a student at Don Mueang Air Force School, was last seen after classes ended around 8pm. The 14 year old girl had attended a friend’s birthday celebration near Khlong 2 and has not returned home since. Her family has been unable to reach her, raising significant concern for her safety and well-being.

The incident gained attention after a Facebook post by a user named Tipsuda Boo went viral. The post detailed the situation and pleaded for assistance in locating Ailada.

“We are looking for my niece, Nong Ice, Ailada Boonprasop, 14 years old. She went to Don Mueang Air Force School on September 3 and attended a friend’s birthday party near Khlong 2 after school. She has not returned home, and we cannot contact her. We are very worried. If anyone sees her, please contact us.”

Many comments on the post inquired about any updates or if Ailada had been found. Tipsuda responded to these queries, confirming that there has been no news regarding her niece’s whereabouts.

The online community has been actively sharing the post in hopes of finding Ailada. The family’s plea has resonated with many, who are spreading the word across various social media platforms. The urgency and concern in Tipsuda’s messages have mobilised a collective effort to locate the missing girl.

Local police have been informed of Ailada’s disappearance, and an investigation is underway. They are urging anyone with information to come forward. The family holds onto hope that public awareness will lead to Ailada’s safe return, reported KhaoSod.

