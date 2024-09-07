Sparks fly as electricians and ceiling installers clash in Phuket

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent brawl erupted in Patong between three ceiling installers and eight electricians, all subcontractors working on adjacent rooms in the same building. The incident, involving knives and resulting in multiple injuries, prompted an immediate police response.

Investigative officer Pongpipat Kamchumphu received a report yesterday, September 6, of the brawl at a construction site near the fire station intersection on Phra Metta Road in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket. Several people were injured during the fight, leading to a swift mobilisation of local police, detectives, and rescue units to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found that two men had already been transported to Patong Hospital for treatment. Investigation revealed that the three ceiling installers frequently clashed with the eight electricians, who were also subcontractors. Although previous disagreements had not escalated to physical violence, tensions boiled over on this occasion.

“Both sides have had frequent verbal disputes, but today, working in adjacent rooms on the fourth floor of the construction site, the conflict escalated to physical violence involving knives.”

The altercation left two electricians injured.

Following the incident, police escorted both parties involved to the station for further questioning and legal proceedings. The investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the dispute and assess any further legal actions required.

The construction site, bustling with activity from various subcontractors, had been a hotspot for minor conflicts. However, the severity of this altercation has raised concerns about safety and communication among workers.

The situation on the fourth floor became particularly heated, as both parties found themselves in close quarters, exacerbating their long-standing disagreements. With tempers flaring, the altercation quickly turned violent, leading to the use of knives.

Police are now focusing on gathering detailed statements from all involved individuals to piece together the sequence of events. The police are committed to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all workers at the site, reported KhaoSod.