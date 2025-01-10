Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s favourite pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, just turned six months old, and she’s stealing the spotlight with her very own ID card. The bouncing bundle of joy from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri has captured hearts worldwide, but it’s her latest milestone that’s sending netizens into a frenzy.

The zoo’s playful superstar celebrated her half-year birthday in style today. The zoo’s fan page, Kha Moo and the Gang, shared Moo Deng’s ID card, complete with all the essentials:

Name: Miss Moo Deng S. Khao Kheow

Animal ID: 9 0021 90017 25 137

Birthdate: July 10, 2024

Address: 235 Village No. 7, Bang Phra subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

In a cheeky twist, the ID card has no expiration date, making it a timeless keepsake for the zoo’s hippo VIP.

Netizens, however, were quick to fixate on the lucky numbers from the card, sparking playful comments and lottery speculation.

Adding to the buzz, the fan page announced the auction of Moo Deng’s framed footprints from when she was just three months old. Proceeds will go towards the wildlife sponsorship project, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s really open for auction. The winner can do whatever they want with it—most just hang it on their wall for fun.”

Fans flooded the comments with quirky remarks and affection.

“I got the numbers for this draw!”

“Is this a footprint or a poop print?”

Some couldn’t resist swooning over Moo Deng’s charm, calling her “always cute” and “the world’s first hippo with an ID card.”

In a recent move in line with the national obsession with the pygmy hippo, the Election Commission (EC) has pulled out all the stops to boost voter enthusiasm for the upcoming provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections, introducing Moo Deng as their mascot.

EC chairperson Ittiporn Boonprakong proudly presented Moo Deng during a lively ceremony at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.