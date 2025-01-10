Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Patong Police via The Phuket News

Patong police are investigating the death of a 29 year old man found unresponsive in his home on Pisit Gorani Road early this morning. The grim discovery was made by the victim’s mother, leaving a community in shock.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7.30am, today, January 10, to find the man, identified as Ritthakiat Petchploy, lying shirtless on his bed with an electric wire wrapped around his neck. According to investigators, there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry, suggesting no foul play.

The victim’s mother, Saithip Samnam, told police she had left the house at 6am to buy breakfast. When she returned about an hour and a half later, she was unable to enter her son’s locked bedroom. Peering through the window, she found him unresponsive and immediately called the police.

Forensic experts from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted an initial examination of the body at the scene. Saithip disclosed to police that her son had a history of mental health struggles and had attempted suicide on two previous occasions.

Family members expressed no suspicions surrounding his death, which police are treating as a suicide based on the evidence collected. The investigation is ongoing, but police have stated there are no indications of foul play at this time, reported The Phuket News.

Police and local officials are urging anyone experiencing emotional distress or mental health issues to seek help.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

According to The Nation, Thai men are at a higher risk of suicide, with a rate of 12.27 per 100,000, compared to 2.68 for women. Thailand reports approximately 4,000 to 5,000 suicide deaths each year, as stated by BMC Psychiatry.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

