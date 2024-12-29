Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project

Published: 11:01, 29 December 2024
Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project
Khao Kheow Open Zoo is set to expand with a new project called Hippo Village, dedicated to the popular pygmy hippopotamus family, including the beloved Moo Deng, at the zoo in Chon Buri Province. The announcement was made by Ataporn Sriherun, Director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, alongside Narongwit Chadchoi, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo. They discussed the plans to enhance the zoo’s facilities and improve animal welfare, with detailed designs expected to be revealed next month.

The popularity of Moo Deng, a young pygmy hippo, has drawn attention both locally and internationally, leading to support from fans and organisations worldwide. This support has been instrumental in funding the Moo Deng project aimed at assisting flood victims and providing aid to fellow wildlife animals. One of the primary goals is to upgrade the living conditions of animals at the zoo.

Ataporn mentioned that the demand for a new home for Moo Deng and her family has been overwhelming, making it a priority for the zoo. The new facility will serve not only Mooh Deng’s family but also neighbouring pygmy hippo families.

The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand has already started preparations, ensuring the new design adheres to animal welfare standards and provides convenience for visitors.

Addressing budget concerns, Ataporn explained that determining the appropriate amount to ensure a high-quality and cost-effective project is critical. Fortunately, funding from donations by various organisations and the general public, both domestically and internationally, seems sufficient to outline the budget.

As a result, Khao Kheow Open Zoo has been tasked with assembling a design team to plan the area usage effectively.

“Once the design is finalised, the zoo plans to showcase the new home for Moo Deng by next month as a new year gift for everyone,” Ataporn shared.

Narongwit further elaborated on the challenges faced due to the high volume of visitors attracted by Moo Deng. Certain viewing areas have experienced issues, prompting the need for a modern redesign to accommodate a larger number of tourists, reported KhaoSod.

Some zones have already been earmarked for development, with potential plans to relocate the pygmy hippo area to enhance the visitor experience while providing a larger space for the animals.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

