Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
Central Pattana Plc (CPN) isn’t playing small this Chinese New Year as they, together with Central Department Store Co Ltd (CDS), unleash a mega 500-million-baht spending spree on their dazzling The Great Chinese New Year bash.

Running from now until February 6, this vibrant celebration is expected to dazzle at Central malls nationwide, including the ever-busy Esplanade Ratchada.

Leading the charge in this festive frenzy, Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CPN’s Chief Marketing Officer, is pulling out all the stops with experiences like the Red Lantern Festival, a spectacular homage to good fortune and fresh beginnings.

“We want to create unforgettable memories for everyone who joins us.”

Across CPN’s shopping havens, visitors can dive into the richness of Chinese culture with spellbinding performances and explore 38 markets bursting with auspicious goodies and mouth-watering treats. Expect special promotions that promise to be irresistible.

Adding an extra sparkle, the campaign flaunts handcrafted lanterns that capture the essence of traditional festivities, especially in malls like Central Nakhon Sawan and Central Nakhon Pathom, creating an authentic festive glow.

The campaign has more than just cultural flair, it’s got financial clout too. Tying it neatly with the government’s Easy E-Receipt 2.0 tax deduction scheme, it’s predicted to rake in over 15 billion baht. Nattakit predicts this will bump up mall visits by as much as 25-30% nationwide compared to usual periods.

On the high street, Rvisra Chirathivat, CDS’s marketing maestro, revealed that tourists will also get a slice of the action with offers streaming until February 6 at all Central Department Stores. Rvisra is confident this year’s joint push with the Easy E-Receipt scheme will reel in a 20% rise in customer footfall and bolster sales by 10% year-on-year.

“State stimulus schemes will likely lift retail spirits in the first quarter.”

CPN is banking on the chance of increased foot traffic from international tourists, with major hotspots like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and Samui on their radar. Currently, overseas visitors make up 45% of traffic at CentralWorld, a noticeable jump from around 30% back in 2019.

But amidst this festive cheer, Nattakit flags caution over household debt levels which might crimp consumer spending, and the ongoing US-China trade tussle as potential spoilers to keep an eye on.

Still, Nattakit remains bullish about their customer base.

“Central Pattana focuses on attracting middle to high-income shoppers, so any dip in some market segments may not dent us too much.”

So, get ready to embrace the lights, sights, and delights as Central Pattana ushers in the Chinese New Year with style and spectacle!

