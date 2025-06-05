Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

‘Doolaylay will return:’ Owner vows to rebuild after devastating blaze

Petch Petpailin
June 5, 2025
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire
Photo via Facebook/ Doolaylay

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a well-known homestay, which was also used as a filming location, in Chiang Mai, completely destroying the wooden accommodation.

The Mae Daet Subdistrict Royal Thai Police (RTP) Cyber Village Facebook page shared a video showing police officers, rescue workers, and firefighters attempting to control the blaze at the popular homestay, Doolaylay.

According to the page, the fire started at around 2.20am, Tuesday, June 3, and consumed the entire wooden structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officers stated that despite their best efforts, they were unable to extinguish the flames as the wooden materials fuelled the fire and caused it to spread rapidly.

The owner of Doolaylay, Thitiphan “Ohm” Kingphetcharat, posted on the homestay’s official Facebook page, thanking former guests for their encouragement and support during the difficult time.

Ohm confirmed that all family members and pets were safe and declared that they would not give up on what they had built. He assured guests that Doolaylay will return, although the path to recovery will not be easy.

Dolaylay Chian Mai fire
Photo via Facebook/ ITum Tongsuea

He also asked anyone who had booked a stay to await further contact from him, promising to respond to all enquiries as soon as possible.

To reassure followers, Ohm shared a photograph of himself smiling while standing amid the ashes of the destroyed homestay, signalling his resilience.

Fire at famous homestay in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ Doolaylay

Doolaylay was a favourite among local backpackers looking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Mae Daet sub-district, Kanlayaniwattana district, Chiang Mai province.

Its popularity increased after it was featured in the Thai romantic comedy film Low Season.

Thai film Low Season
Dolaylay in Low Season film | Photo via Facebook/ Pigkaploy

The homestay encouraged strangers to live together, participate in shared activities, and bond through storytelling sessions around a campfire. Guests did not just come to relax, but to connect with others and create lasting memories.

In a past interview with various media outlets, Ohm said he had not originally intended to open a homestay. He simply wanted to build his dream home. As more friends visited, it organically evolved into a warm and welcoming place for others.

Dolaylay homestay in Thai film destroyed in fire
Ploy in Low Season | Photo via Facebook/ Pigkaploy

Ploypailin “Ploy” Thangprapaporn, one of the lead actresses in Low Season and known on YouTube as Pigkaploy, also expressed her sorrow at the loss. She shared that Doolaylay was a place full of love and memories, and said she is rooting for Ohm and his family.

She encouraged anyone who misses Doolaylay or wants to see its warmth to watch Low Season on Netflix.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

