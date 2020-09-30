Minister calls for all complaints against Sarasas schools to be monitored amid abuse allegations | The Thaiger

Thailand
Minister calls for all complaints against Sarasas schools to be monitored amid abuse allegations
The Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, is asking the Office of the Private Education Commission to closely monitor all complaints filed against all Sarasas Witaed School branches around the country. Nation Thailand reports that 34 out of 42 have had complaints filed against them.
Allegations of abuse first emerged when the actions of an abusive teacher at a branch of the school in the central province of Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok, were captured on CCTV. A teacher, Ornuma Plodprong, was captured on video pushing students to the ground, banging their heads against their desks, and twisting their ears until they cried out in pain.
Additional complaints made against several other branches of the private school allege harsh punishment, the charging of fees not sanctioned by the Education Ministry, and the use of unqualified teachers. An investigation by immigration police also caught one Filipino national working illegally at the Nonthaburi branch. The school was also accused of using babysitters as teachers. If proven, the Education Minister says the school director could face 3 years’ imprisonment, while the ‘babysitters’ could get 2 years.
Nataphol says Education Ministry rules forbid teachers from using physical punishment, pointing out that the only permissible forms of punishment include probation, reducing test scores, and corrective activities. Netizens who’ve taken to social media to criticise the abuse say it’s only one part of a wider problem with the Thai education system.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Politics
PM dismisses rumours of alliance with opposition to form new government
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has rubbished rumours that the ruling coalition parties plan to join forces with the opposition Pheu Thai party to form a new government. While the PM initially didn’t respond to the question, instead bidding reporters a good day and walking away, he did mumble that he had enough of a headache with just one party.
Thai PBS World reports that Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwan, also dismissed the question, accusing the media of being behind the speculation, as he pointed a finger at reporters gathered at Government House.
“You go and ask the one who spread the rumour.”
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda has dismissed rumours he’s planning to set up a political party with the PM and interior Permanent Secretary, Chatchai Promlert. Anupong says he’s no political expert and has never considered creating a political party.
Since July, anti-government protests have been taking place around the country, with activists calling for the PM’s resignation, the dissolution of Parliament, and for fresh elections to be held.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Thailand’s ban on hazardous farming chemicals to remain in place
Despite fears to the contrary among those in favour of it, the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos is to remain in place. The Hazardous Substances Committee has confirmed that production, possession, and importing or exporting either substance remains illegal, under legislation introduced on June 1 of this year.
Thai PBS World reports that Industry Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, says a discussion of the ban took both pros and cons into consideration, adding that a number of reliable reports clearly illustrate that the chemicals pose a health threat. He points out that they are banned in many other countries, in addition to Thailand.
Thai farmers have been protesting the ban, criticising suggested safer alternatives as ineffective. Abhai Sutthisung, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, agrees suitable alternatives have yet to be found. It’s understood the Agriculture, Industry and Commerce ministries are attempting to convince farmers to make the change to organic farming, by identifying viable markets for organic produce.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
In the ongoing stoush between the American, Wesley Barnes, and Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort, the story is now reaching way beyond Thailand’s borders, being reported in mainstream media around the world. Much of the media discussion has focused on whether it is appropriate to be able to sue people over a bad review with criminal defamation.
Defamation is a criminal offence in Thailand, and carries a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison, along with a 200,000 baht fine.
Now it’s come to light that Mr Barnes has been of interest to the US judicial system in the past, being accused of firing a weapon at a bar in Jackson County, Missouri (below).
But let’s get up to speed…
“A US man is facing up to two years in jail in Thailand after posting negative reviews of a hotel he stayed in. He was sued by the resort under the country’s strict anti-defamation laws.” – BBC
“An American man is facing two years in prison in Thailand after posting negative online reviews of a hotel resort.” – The Guardian
Wesley Barnes, who has been working in Thailand, posted a number of negative reviews on different platforms, including Trip Advisor, allegedly accusing the resort of “modern day slavery”, amongst other complaints. He stayed at the resort in June this year.
But the Sea View Resort, claims his criticism was “harsh”, untrue and damaging to the hotel’s reputation.
“The owner filed a complaint that the defendant had posted unfair reviews on his hotel on the TripAdvisor website.” – AFP
“Wesley Gene Barnes is an American citizen who worked as a teacher in Thailand while the world was battling against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He made headlines after posting a negative review of a resort in the Southeast Asian country.” – Conan Daily
The incident started with an argument over Mr Barnes bringing his own bottle of alcohol while dining in the resort’s restaurant. Arguments over the corkage fee “caused a commotion”, later sorted out by an on-duty manager. Since his stay at the resort earlier this year Mr Barnes has posted negative reviews of the property. Then the hotel sued him for defamation.
Mr Barnes was detained and says he spent two nights in prison before he was released on bail.
But this isn’t the first time Mr Barnes has come to the attention of police.
In the US there was an incident which is now public record. There was an official police complaint against 34 year old Wesley G. Barnes, signed off by JEAN PETERS BAKER, the Prosecuting Attorney Jackson County, Missouri, in October 2017.
You can read the full complaint HERE.
A Kansas City man accused of firing a weapon near Waldo Bar and later at a convenience store told people he was a federal agent prior to the initial incident, prosecutors said.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Wesley G. Barnes, 34, with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Barnes is accused of firing shots from a gun after leaving Waldo Bar about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The bar is near 75th Street and Wornall Road.
Read the rest of the story from The Kansas City Star HERE.
For its part, the Sea View Resort says that, following the reviews, they had received cancellations and inquiries about employee treatment. The management claims that it had told Mr Barnes repeatedly they “would not go ahead with pressing charges if he stopped writing new false reviews”.
“Despite our multiple efforts to contact him to resolve the matter in an amicable way for well over a month, he chose to ignore us completely. He only replied to us when he had been notified of our complaint by the authorities,” according to the BBC story.
Kenneth Brewster
September 30, 2020 at 11:19 am
Children go to school for education, not to receive physical punishment and especially in front of their peers. The onlooking children must have been frightened and wondering whether they were next for the “treatment” As for the teachers who simply watched, I wonder whether it would have been the same if it was their own children being dragged around.
Should I have had children at that school, I would have removed them immediately.