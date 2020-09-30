Immigration police arrest 3 at Bangkok airport, 2 Thais allegedly had fake US visas | The Thaiger

Thai immigration police arrested 3 people at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after immigration officials checked their biometrics system. Police arrested 2 Thai nationals who were attempting to leave the country with fake United States visas and another Thai woman who was allegedly involved in a romance scam gang.

The Thai man and woman were caught while going through an immigration check at the airport. They say they each paid 50,000 baht for the visas, hoping to travel to America. They sent their passports to the visa seller and had set up a meeting to pick them up. Thai media did not give details on who was selling the visas. Police called the United States Embassy, confirming the visas are fake and no visas from the United States have been issued under the 2 names.

Immigration police also arrested a Thai woman allegedly involved in money laundering and a romance scam gang, according to Thai media. Reports don’t go into detail about the woman’s charges, but say she was allegedly involved in international crime and had an Interpol red notice. Immigration officials confirmed her location by checking the airport’s biometrics system.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

