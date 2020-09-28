Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges

Caitlin Ashworth

4 hours ago

Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges
After a private school teacher in Nonthaburi was caught on camera allegedly beating kindergarten students, education officials are looking to press charges on every teacher that witnessed the alleged abuse and did not step in to stop her.

A surveillance camera footage at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School shows the teacher pushing the 3 year old student down to the ground, hitting other young students and dragging a kindergartener across the floor. The Office of the Private Education Commission, or Opec, is asking the school’s executives to press charges against the staff members who watched the teacher hit the students.

The teacher, known as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong, was fired, but Opec Secretary General Attapon Truektrong says she should face more punishment for her actions than just losing her job. And for those who saw the abuse and did nothing, Attapon says that is just as bad as committing the offense.

Parents, who pay a tuition of more than 100,000 baht per semester, confronted the Khru Jum after seeing videos and filed complaints with police. School officials are stepping in to help the parents press charges on the teacher. Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan says he plans to meet with the parents.

In Thailand, some teachers punish naughty students by slapping their hands with a ruler. The Facebook page “Social Hunter. Reform” posted photos of other alleged abuse, like red marks on a child’s butt saying that he was beaten by his teacher for not doing his homework. Another post showed red marks on children’s hands, claiming a Prathom 2 teacher hit all 38 children in the class with the plastic handle of a dust pan.

National Human Rights Commission member Prakairat Tonthirawong says teachers should go through appropriate training, like lessons on developmental psychology. Apparently, Khru Jum did not have a teaching license.

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop

September 28, 2020

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing around 5.6 million baht worth of gold ornaments. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.

The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, Chokechai police say.

The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.

Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow

September 28, 2020

More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow

The Thailand Meteorological Department is forecasting more isolated heavy rain over many parts of the country over the next few days.

“The monsoonal trough lies across the North, the Central, and the lower Northeast while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. People in the risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoffs.”

Last night there were heavy rains and flooding in parts of the inner city. Cars were stuck in knee-deep water and footpaths were inundated in several inner city suburbs, including Phra Khanong. Phuket also had a rough night of high winds and rain. For most of Thailand, the most rainfall is accumulated in September and October making them the wettest months. However, the east coast of Southern Thailand gets the heaviest rainfall in November. Learn more about Thailand’s monsoonal weather HERE.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

North

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius and highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C and highs of 33-34°C.

Central

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

East

Cloudy with thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

SOURCEL Nation Thailand

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

September 28, 2020

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.

16 of the new cases have come from imported cases, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.

22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: worldometers.info

