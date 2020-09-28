Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO | The Thaiger

After a private school teacher in Nonthaburi was caught on camera allegedly beating kindergarten students, education officials are looking to press charges on every teacher that witnessed the alleged abuse and did not step in to stop her.

A surveillance camera footage at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School shows the teacher pushing the 3 year old student down to the ground, hitting other young students and dragging a kindergartener across the floor. The Office of the Private Education Commission, or Opec, is asking the school’s executives to press charges against the staff members who watched the teacher hit the students.

The teacher, known as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong, was fired, but Opec Secretary General Attapon Truektrong says she should face more punishment for her actions than just losing her job. And for those who saw the abuse and did nothing, Attapon says that is just as bad as committing the offense.

Parents, who pay a tuition of more than 100,000 baht per semester, confronted the Khru Jum after seeing videos and filed complaints with police. School officials are stepping in to help the parents press charges on the teacher. Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan says he plans to meet with the parents.

In Thailand, some teachers punish naughty students by slapping their hands with a ruler. The Facebook page “Social Hunter. Reform” posted photos of other alleged abuse, like red marks on a child’s butt saying that he was beaten by his teacher for not doing his homework. Another post showed red marks on children’s hands, claiming a Prathom 2 teacher hit all 38 children in the class with the plastic handle of a dust pan.

National Human Rights Commission member Prakairat Tonthirawong says teachers should go through appropriate training, like lessons on developmental psychology. Apparently, Khru Jum did not have a teaching license.

