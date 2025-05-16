Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog

Community leader demands action after disturbing incidents

Petch Petpailin
Friday, May 16, 2025
Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์

Police in the Isaan province of Buriram arrested a drug addict after he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a cow and a dog.

The 70 year old homeowner, Chaiyasak, called a community leader and officers from Mueang Buriram Police Station to facilitate the arrest of a 37 year old man, Ittiporn, for his disturbing actions yesterday, May 15. Upon seeing the police, Ittiporn reportedly climbed a tree to hide. He was naked, having left his clothes in a cow pen.

Chaiyasak told officers that Ittiporn approached him in the morning and requested to have sex with his cow. He strongly refused and warned him not to attempt such sexual activity in the community.

Chaiyasak said Ittiporn did not give up and continued to seek sexual contact with his pet dog. This led Chaiyasak to chase the man away from his property.

Later that day, Chaiyasak entered his cow pen to care for the animal and was shocked to see Ittiporn standing naked there. Ittiporn asked Chaiyasak not to chase him away, saying he just wanted to masturbate in that location.

Drug addict attempted sexual activitis with cow and dog
Photo via Workpoint News

Finding the situation beyond his control, Chaiyasak called the community leader and the police to his home. The arrival of the officers prompted Ittiporn to climb a tree to hide. Officers pretended to agree to Ittiporn’s desires, leading him to agree to come down.

Officers immediately detained him and then searched his clothing. Only a syringe was found in his trouser pocket. Ittiporn insisted that the syringe was not for drug use but for an injection of HIV medication.

The police were not convinced by his claim as Ittiporn had a history of drug use and had previously been arrested for drug-related offences.

Locals shocked by drug addict's sex attempt with animals
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์

The community leader, Jiraporn Saengkudloh, expressed her concerns, saying that a relevant department should take urgent action regarding Ittiporn for the safety of people in the area.

Previous reports on the arrests of drug addicts have seen locals protest because police officers would jail drug addicts for only a few days before releasing them. These drug users have also escaped from rehabilitation centres, forcing innocent people to live in fear.

Thai man sex attempts with animal
Photo via KhaoSod

Another similar incident occurred in Buriram last year when an unidentified man allegedly raped a pregnant pig. The animal’s owner told the media that she heard noises from the pen, so she looked out of her bedroom window to check on her pig.

Shockingly, she saw a naked man engaging in a sexual act with her animal. She decided to shout at the suspect, causing him to run away in the dark. The police did not reveal any report on the man’s arrest.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breaking Thai news stories into English.

