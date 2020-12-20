image
image
image
image
Thailand

Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field

The Thaiger

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

A man’s tied up body has been found in a rice field early this morning in the Nong Bua district of Nakhon Sawan, an upper central province in Thailand.

A Nong Bua police officer says the discovery was reported at 8am near the Moo 2 village in tambon Wang Bo. The deceased man is thought to be aged 40 – 45 years old and was found wearing only a pair of shorts. He was tied up by the ankles and hands with his neck wrapped in a piece of cloth. Preliminary examinations indicate he is thought to have died at least 7 hours before his body was discovered.

No identification documents were found on the man’s body, except a lighter. The owner of the rice field, 53 year old Sommai Thongthae, says he found the body in a sack. He says he immediately informed the village head and the police. According to villagers, the man was not part of the community.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

The Thaiger

Trending