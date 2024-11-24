Man leads police on three day car chase across three provinces

A dramatic car chase unfolded across three provinces in Thailand after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a petrol station and evaded police for three days while on methamphetamine.

The man, identified as 37 year old Weeraphon Laphan was eventually apprehended after a collision with a police vehicle.

Officers first received reports of a stolen grey Honda Civic from a petrol station along the Asia Highway. This incident occurred earlier yesterday, November 23, prompting a widespread manhunt across the region. The vehicle was later spotted near Bang Chao Cha in Ang Thong province, heading towards the Pho Thong intersection.

Police units from Chaiyo, Pho Thong, and Wiset Chai Chan coordinated efforts to intercept the vehicle. Despite their attempts, Weeraphon managed to escape by driving against traffic at the Pang Ngew intersection, before making a U-turn towards Ang Thong City.

At this point, the suspect collided with a police vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars. However, the crash enabled law enforcement to finally bring Weeraphon to a halt.

According to KhaoSod, Weeraphon saw the vehicle with the keys left in the ignition at the petrol station. Weeraphon claimed he just wanted to go home, stealing the vehicle to facilitate his travels.

Despite being confronted by the vehicle’s owner and police commands to stop, he fled out of fear of arrest. Weeraphon also confessed to using methamphetamine during the chase.

The suspect showed signs of exhaustion and was on the verge of fainting due to lack of sleep. Police provided initial medical assistance before transferring him to Ang Thong Hospital. Following his treatment, Weeraphon was detained while his criminal history was reviewed. It was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for night-time theft in Saraburi.

After the initial theft, Weeraphon continued his escapade by refuelling the stolen car for 1,400 baht at a petrol station near Robinson in Lopburi city the following evening. His journey continued until refuelling again at a PTT station in Pho Thong, Ang Thong, for 1,000 baht last night.

The exhaustive car chase spanned three provinces: Ang Thong, Lopburi, and Saraburi, before police finally detained him.

Police from Chaiyo Police Station have now taken Weeraphon and the stolen vehicle into custody. He is set to face legal proceedings for his actions.