Pattaya host bar raided for late-night operations breach

Police in Pattaya took decisive action early today, November 24, conducting a raid on a host bar in South Pattaya that was reportedly operating beyond legal hours. The operation, involving Pattaya Police and Bang Lamung officers, occurred at 3.16am amid allegations that the venue was flouting local regulations.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the bar was still bustling with activity well past the permitted closing time. In response, police ordered the music to be stopped and the lights to be turned on, effectively bringing the lively gathering to a halt.

Patrons and staff were then organised into groups based on gender for further examination.

Each present, both patrons and employees, underwent urine tests for illegal substances. However, police have not disclosed any findings regarding drug-related violations. Additionally, the search did not uncover any illegal items on the premises.

The bar’s caretaker, identified as 24 year old Surawit, was taken into custody. He now faces charges related to the venue’s operations exceeding legal closing times. The name of the establishment remains undisclosed as legal proceedings continue.

A host bar, as described by local sources, is an establishment where customers pay for the companionship of hosts or hostesses, engaging in conversation and drinking. This particular venue catered to Thai nationals, and reports indicate that no foreign tourists were present during the incident, reported Pattaya News.

