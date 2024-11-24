Former MP advocates for fair treatment in Yingluck’s planned return

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 14:23, 24 November 2024| Updated: 14:27, 24 November 2024
Image: PouYingluck's X account

Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra plans to “face her legal obligations” in Thailand without requesting special treatment, according to Worachai Hema, an ex-member of Parliament for the Pheu Thai Party from Samut Prakan.

Worachai, who serves on Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s advisory team, shared these insights following Thaksin Shinawatra’s media interview discussing his sister Yingluck’s anticipated return before Songkran 2025.

Yesterday, November 23, Worachai highlighted concerns about the fairness of Yingluck’s legal proceedings.

“The cases against her emerged in the aftermath of the 2014 coup, during which Article 44 granted unlimited powers to those behind the coup,

Related news

“This same article was used to create a committee that seized Yingluck’s assets without any retroactive oversight and notably, before her criminal case had even concluded. This raises serious questions about judicial interference.

“The Thai public should carefully consider whether Yingluck received fair treatment… I believe those who value justice in Thailand would agree with my assessment.”

Addressing Thaksin’s announcement about his sister’s return, Worachai emphasised that as a Thai citizen, Yingluck has an inherent right to come home. He pointed to Thailand’s current need for unity and reconciliation as context for her return, describing it as a natural development.

Worachai cautioned opposition groups against using Yingluck’s return as political ammunition against either the government or the Pheu Thai Party.

“We must avoid intensifying conflicts that could destabilise our nation… Let’s focus on moving forward so the government can address justice reform and economic challenges facing our people.”

The legal situation dates back to 2016 when Yingluck faced charges of dereliction of duty regarding her government’s rice subsidy program. She failed to appear for the court’s verdict in August 2017, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant. Reports indicate she subsequently left Thailand, reported The Nation.

In related news, former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s potential return to Thailand sparked a national debate after her brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, hinted at a possible homecoming around next year’s Songkran festival.

