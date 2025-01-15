Man arrested in Nonthaburi for driving stolen ambulance van

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man who took an ambulance in Chaiyaphum was apprehended in Nonthaburi after claiming he was only “driving without a destination.”

Yesterday, January 14, police in Mueang Chaiyaphum district were informed by the Sawang Khunnatham Foundation rescue team about a stolen Toyota van with the registration 40-0244 Chaiyaphum. The vehicle was later tracked via GPS to Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi, prompting coordination with local police to intercept the vehicle.

Advertisements

Upon discovery, Bang Yai police found the van parked by the roadside in Bang Yai City. Although the van was identified as the missing vehicle from Mueang Chaiyaphum, the driver was not present. Consequently, the van was seized and taken to the Bang Yai Police Station for safekeeping.

Later, a concerned resident reported seeing a suspect fitting the description of the van driver walking near the Bang Yai district office. Police detained the individual, identified as 31 year old Chanaboon (surname withheld). He was then brought in for questioning at Bang Yai Police Station.

During interrogation, Chanaboon claimed familiarity with the rescue team, having helped them previously. He mentioned that he drove off with the van without a specific destination, ending up in Pathum Thani, then attempting to return, only to mistakenly arrive in Nonthaburi.

He stopped to eat, which led to his arrest, asserting he had no intention of stealing the van. Additionally, Chanaboon disclosed his history as a psychiatric patient at Chaiyaphum Hospital.

A background check revealed Chanaboon’s previous arrests for drug offences, with three instances of escaping rehabilitation programmes. Initially, investigators at Bang Yai Police Station coordinated with Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station to take Chanaboon back for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

In other news, a viral video captured a white sedan dangerously cutting off an ambulance twice before abruptly braking, causing distress to the patient, medical staff, and relatives inside.