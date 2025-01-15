Teacher’s car hits motorbike, kills Myanmar man

A 26 year old teacher, returning from a celebratory party, drove her white Ford Focus through a red light and collided with a motorbike, resulting in the death of a 36 year old Myanmar national.

The accident, captured on CCTV, occurred at 9.45pm yesterday, January 14, at the Suwinthawong Market intersection in Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province.

At the scene, the victim, Min Min Thun, was found dead, having suffered severe injuries.

His motorbike, a white Honda Click, was heavily damaged and remained lodged under the front bumper of the Ford, which had a shattered windscreen. The teacher, Ratanaporn, was present and cooperative with the police.

Ratanaporn stated that she had been dining with friends in Mueang Chachoengsao district to celebrate her recent appointment as a teacher.

After the meal, as she was driving home, she did not see the approaching motorbike and collided with it.

CCTV footage showed the motorbike attempting a right turn when it was struck by the speeding car, causing Min Min Thun to be thrown from his vehicle and killed instantly.

The car dragged the motorbike for over 30 metres, creating sparks along the way, reported KhaoSod.

Police have taken Ratanaporn to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for a blood test to determine her blood alcohol level.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body was handed over to rescue services to be taken to the same hospital for a post-mortem examination and will later be returned to the family for religious rites.

In related news, a tragic accident occurred in Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, resulting in the death of 48 year old Chitlada.

The incident involved an 18-wheel truck and a motorcycle driven by Chitlada, who was returning home from rubber tapping.

Police Colonel Phadungphong Duksukkaew received the report on January 13, and instructed investigators to examine the scene with a local hospital doctor and rescue staff.

