Taxi driver arrested after fleeing petrol station in Chaiyaphum

Picture courtesy of Makkawan Wannakul

A dramatic chase unfolded in Chaiyaphum when a Bangkok-registered taxi collided with both a truck and a police vehicle after its driver fled from a petrol station without settling the fuel bill. The incident, which took place on Chaiyaphum-Bua Yai Road in Mueang district, resulted in the arrest of the 36 year old taxi driver, yesterday morning.

The sequence of events began when Sanya Polkong attempted to evade a police vehicle following his escape from a petrol station located opposite the Lat Yai police station in Mueang district. This occurred around 8.20am yesterday, December 21.

Advertisements

Sanya explained to the police that he had been visiting his mother in the northeastern province and was en route back to Bangkok. He had stopped at the petrol station to refuel but left without paying the 1,750 baht (US$50) for the fuel, which led to the pursuit.

“I fled because I was wanted for a fraud case,” Sanya reportedly told the police, citing his ongoing legal troubles as the reason for his hasty departure, reported Bangkok Post.

While the taxi driver emerged from the incident unscathed, the truck driver involved in the collision sustained injuries.

In related news, a drunk taxi driver remains at large after crashing into more than 10 motorcycles on a road in the western province of Phetchaburi, resulting in three serious injuries.

Officers from Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station identified the taxi driver involved in the accident as 58 year old Chainuluck Wateperm. He was driving a green taxi with a black bonnet, bearing the registration number 9 กด 9775, on December 16.

Advertisements

CCTV footage shared by Channel 7 and Channel 8 showed Chainuluck driving the car at high speed through the Arun Pradit Intersection, where he hit a motorcycle with such force that a woman was thrown onto the road.

Chainuluck did not stop to check on the victim but sped away from the scene. Reports indicate that he subsequently crashed into more than 10 motorcycles further ahead.