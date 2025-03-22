Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

A chaotic scene unfolded outside the Central Westgate shopping centre in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province in Central Thailand, where a group became involved in a physical altercation over queuing spots for purchasing 300 limited edition branded bags. The incident prompted the police to intervene and halt sales for the day.

Yesterday at 11pm, a reporter visited the site at the entrance of the Uniqlo store on Rattanathibet Road, in the Saothonghin subdistrict of Nonthaburi province. Security personnel and police from Bang Yai district cordoned off the area to prevent further access after the brawl involving queueing agents.

Upon inspection, groups of people were still seated on the ground and walkways, waiting for their turn to purchase the luxury bags. Some individuals were even lying on the pavement and grass outside the shopping centre. Two clumps of hair, presumed to belong to women involved in the skirmish, were found on the ground. Once order was restored, security and police informed those in line about the cancellation of the bag sale. The store, which had planned to sell 300 bags the following day, had announced the cancellation.

During the dispersal, several vehicles arrived to pick up queueing agents, who left disappointed. Suphiratpong Phongsaksri, a 27 year old hired queueing agent, explained that he and his friends were paid to secure spots for the purchase of the in-demand limited edition bags. Each buyer was allowed to purchase two bags only, and with 150 queuing spots available, competition was fierce. Agents were promised 800 baht if they could purchase two bags, 700 baht for one, and 400 baht if unsuccessful.

Suphiratpong added that he was uncertain if his clients intended to use the bags or sell them for profit. He witnessed the altercation firsthand, which started when more than 150 people showed up, leading to disputes and eventually physical violence, as seen in the circulated video. Security attempted to intervene but struggled against the multiple people involved. Both men and women, as well as older individuals, participated in the confrontation.

Police Colonel Siraphop Anusiri from Bang Yai district revealed that the store had announced on social media that it would sell 300 bags the following day, prompting the large turnout. Queueing agents were issued tickets upon arrival, intending to open sales at 10am. However, the number of people exceeded available spots, leading to arguments and violence, reported KhaoSod.

Although the crowd dispersed before police arrived, no formal complaints or injuries were reported.

The brand’s social media page announced an indefinite suspension of sales on March 22 for safety reasons. Police coordinated with the shopping centre to halt the bag sales on the same date.