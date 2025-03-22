Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
617 2 minutes read
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand
Pictures courtesy of Siam News

A chaotic scene unfolded outside the Central Westgate shopping centre in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province in Central Thailand, where a group became involved in a physical altercation over queuing spots for purchasing 300 limited edition branded bags. The incident prompted the police to intervene and halt sales for the day.

Yesterday at 11pm, a reporter visited the site at the entrance of the Uniqlo store on Rattanathibet Road, in the Saothonghin subdistrict of Nonthaburi province. Security personnel and police from Bang Yai district cordoned off the area to prevent further access after the brawl involving queueing agents.

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger

Upon inspection, groups of people were still seated on the ground and walkways, waiting for their turn to purchase the luxury bags. Some individuals were even lying on the pavement and grass outside the shopping centre. Two clumps of hair, presumed to belong to women involved in the skirmish, were found on the ground. Once order was restored, security and police informed those in line about the cancellation of the bag sale. The store, which had planned to sell 300 bags the following day, had announced the cancellation.

Related Articles

 

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger

During the dispersal, several vehicles arrived to pick up queueing agents, who left disappointed. Suphiratpong Phongsaksri, a 27 year old hired queueing agent, explained that he and his friends were paid to secure spots for the purchase of the in-demand limited edition bags. Each buyer was allowed to purchase two bags only, and with 150 queuing spots available, competition was fierce. Agents were promised 800 baht if they could purchase two bags, 700 baht for one, and 400 baht if unsuccessful.

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger

Suphiratpong added that he was uncertain if his clients intended to use the bags or sell them for profit. He witnessed the altercation firsthand, which started when more than 150 people showed up, leading to disputes and eventually physical violence, as seen in the circulated video. Security attempted to intervene but struggled against the multiple people involved. Both men and women, as well as older individuals, participated in the confrontation.

Police Colonel Siraphop Anusiri from Bang Yai district revealed that the store had announced on social media that it would sell 300 bags the following day, prompting the large turnout. Queueing agents were issued tickets upon arrival, intending to open sales at 10am. However, the number of people exceeded available spots, leading to arguments and violence, reported KhaoSod.

Although the crowd dispersed before police arrived, no formal complaints or injuries were reported.

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand | News by Thaiger

The brand’s social media page announced an indefinite suspension of sales on March 22 for safety reasons. Police coordinated with the shopping centre to halt the bag sales on the same date.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

6 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign Pattaya News

Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

6 hours ago
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students Thailand News

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

7 hours ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality Thailand News

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice Phuket News

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

8 hours ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand Thailand News

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection Phuket News

Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

9 hours ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam Thailand Travel

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

9 hours ago
Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

9 hours ago
Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz Phuket News

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

10 hours ago
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband Thailand News

Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband

12 hours ago
German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit Thailand News

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

13 hours ago
Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

14 hours ago
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

1 day ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

1 day ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

1 day ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

1 day ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

1 day ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

1 day ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

1 day ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

1 day ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
617 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

7 hours ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

8 hours ago