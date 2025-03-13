Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

Another violent clash between foreign tourists erupted in Jomtien yesterday adding to growing concerns about unruly behaviour tarnishing Pattaya’s reputation.

The brawl, which took place yesterday morning, March 12, near Dong Tan Beach, saw two groups of foreigners engaging in a heated dispute before the situation turned violent.

Local officials, including the Pattaya City Patrol and Jomtien District Civic Guard, swiftly intervened to break up the fight.

The two main individuals involved were detained and taken to Dong Tan Police Station for further legal action. However, witnesses reported that a man and a woman on an Xmax scooter attempted to flee the scene, evading capture by local officers.

A frustrated bystander remarked, “Every day, Pattaya sees tourists fighting. Why come here to fight? Just enjoy your time here!”

The frequency of such incidents has sparked concerns among locals, many of whom believe that Pattaya’s once-thriving tourism image is being overshadowed by rising violence among visitors.

“You can always expect disagreements between people from different backgrounds, but it’s a shame to see this happen more often,” said another local. “We hope they realise that they’re here to enjoy themselves, not create trouble. It’s dangerous for everyone.”

The growing number of brawls has led to heated discussions on social media, with many Pattaya residents voicing their frustration over the city’s increasingly chaotic tourist scene.

One concerned local even warned, “Watch out for the crossfire. It could happen to anyone.”

Police reassured the public that safety measures are being strengthened to prevent further disturbances. However, as these clashes continue to make headlines, some worry that Pattaya’s status as a premier holiday destination is at risk, with a small but disruptive group of visitors tarnishing its appeal, reported Pattaya Mail.

As investigations continue, officials urge tourists to respect local laws and maintain order, ensuring that Pattaya remains a vibrant and welcoming destination rather than a hotspot for tourist-fuelled chaos.