Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
503 1 minute read
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Another violent clash between foreign tourists erupted in Jomtien yesterday adding to growing concerns about unruly behaviour tarnishing Pattaya’s reputation.

The brawl, which took place yesterday morning, March 12, near Dong Tan Beach, saw two groups of foreigners engaging in a heated dispute before the situation turned violent.

Local officials, including the Pattaya City Patrol and Jomtien District Civic Guard, swiftly intervened to break up the fight.

The two main individuals involved were detained and taken to Dong Tan Police Station for further legal action. However, witnesses reported that a man and a woman on an Xmax scooter attempted to flee the scene, evading capture by local officers.

Related Articles

A frustrated bystander remarked, “Every day, Pattaya sees tourists fighting. Why come here to fight? Just enjoy your time here!”

The frequency of such incidents has sparked concerns among locals, many of whom believe that Pattaya’s once-thriving tourism image is being overshadowed by rising violence among visitors.

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage | News by Thaiger

“You can always expect disagreements between people from different backgrounds, but it’s a shame to see this happen more often,” said another local. “We hope they realise that they’re here to enjoy themselves, not create trouble. It’s dangerous for everyone.”

The growing number of brawls has led to heated discussions on social media, with many Pattaya residents voicing their frustration over the city’s increasingly chaotic tourist scene.

One concerned local even warned, “Watch out for the crossfire. It could happen to anyone.”

Police reassured the public that safety measures are being strengthened to prevent further disturbances. However, as these clashes continue to make headlines, some worry that Pattaya’s status as a premier holiday destination is at risk, with a small but disruptive group of visitors tarnishing its appeal, reported Pattaya Mail.

As investigations continue, officials urge tourists to respect local laws and maintain order, ensuring that Pattaya remains a vibrant and welcoming destination rather than a hotspot for tourist-fuelled chaos.

Latest Thailand News
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

5 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

5 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

5 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

6 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

6 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

6 hours ago
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle Phuket News

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

6 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

6 hours ago
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing Pattaya News

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

7 hours ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse Thailand News

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

7 hours ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani Crime News

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

7 hours ago
Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket Phuket News

Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

7 hours ago
Man accused of assaulting friend&#8217;s sister in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

7 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video) Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

7 hours ago
From pink to takeoff: Pattaya&#8217;s bus link to Bangkok takes off Pattaya News

From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

7 hours ago
Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht Thailand News

Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht

7 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns

8 hours ago
Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate Thailand News

Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate

8 hours ago
From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand Pattaya News

From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung Thailand News

Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung

8 hours ago
Bangkok ranked world&#8217;s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot Bangkok News

Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot

8 hours ago
Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist Phuket News

Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
503 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

5 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago