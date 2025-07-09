Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

Rider delivered keys, but a court order barred entry

An engineering student’s quest for affordable housing ended in heartbreak after he was duped into paying rent on a property he wasn’t allowed to enter.

Siwakorn turned up at Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station this week clutching evidence of a slick rental scam that cost him every baht he had saved for accommodation.

“I just wanted to save money on rent,” the 26 year old said. “Instead, I lost everything.”

Desperate to cut costs, Siwakorn scoured Facebook for a good deal. He soon found a post advertising a room for 6,000 baht per month. On July 5, he reached out via LINE to a woman who called herself “Jennis Condo,” claiming to be the property’s owner.

The two arranged to meet the next day to inspect the room. Convinced everything was legitimate, Siwakorn agreed to pay a 12,000 baht deposit plus one month’s rent upfront. He transferred 18,000 baht via e-wallet and waited eagerly for the keys.

That same evening, a delivery rider turned up with the keys and a keycard. But when Siwakorn and a friend arrived at 11pm to move in, they were stunned to find a court order taped to the door banning entry.

“I was terrified,” Siwakorn said. “I’d already left my old place, so I had nowhere to go.”

Panicking, he called Jennis for answers. She assured him she was “sorting everything out.” Minutes later, she blocked him on every platform, reported KhaoSod.

Realising he’d been conned, Siwakorn took screenshots of their conversations and rushed to file a police report.

“I’m determined to see this through,” he said firmly. “I don’t want anyone else to lose their savings to scammers like this.”

Police are now investigating and have confirmed they will summon the account holder linked to the transfer slip. If the person is found to have been part of the scam, they will be charged with fraud.

Police urged the public to exercise caution when making online property payments, especially via social media.

“This kind of fraud is becoming more common,” a police spokesperson said. “Always verify ownership documents and never pay deposits before confirming the legitimacy of the landlord.”

