Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

Phuket’s top officials are urging business owners to get serious about social security – or risk leaving their workers in the lurch and violating the law.

The Phuket Social Security Office is pushing for greater awareness of its services and benefits, reminding employers that proper registration and contributions aren’t just red tape – they’re crucial financial lifelines for workers.

The call came during the 2025 Social Security Knowledge Sharing Meeting, held on Thursday, March 20, at the Seabed Grand Hotel on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road in Wichit.

Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Phansengiam, who only took up his post on Monday, presided over the event alongside Banteing Muedjan, Chief of the Phuket branch of the Social Security Office (SSO). They were joined by officials, business operators and representatives from various agencies, totalling 80 participants.

The event aimed to educate employers, HR staff and business owners on how to properly manage Social Security Fund (SSF) and Compensation Fund responsibilities.

Topics included how to register employers and insured persons, submitting contributions correctly, using the online system for e-filing and e-payments, and the legal responsibilities of employers. Drug prevention and savings laws were also covered.

“Social security is more than just a deduction – it’s a safety net that supports workers through illness, unemployment, disability, and even death,” said Suwit. “It reduces inequality, boosts workforce stability, and strengthens the economy.”

Currently, Phuket has 8,451 registered establishments with 155,240 people insured under Sections 33, 39, and 40. The Social Security Office says it is committed to improving service delivery, especially through digital platforms.

The seminar was split into two sessions, each supported by a dedicated budget for 80 attendees. The first session yesterday saw strong engagement, with many participants pledging to take the information back to their businesses, reported The Phuket News.

Vice Governor Suwit encouraged attendees to actively apply what they learned, saying it would lead to better protection and quality of life for employees.

“The goal is to ensure both businesses and individuals receive the full benefits they are entitled to under the law,” he said. “Our work doesn’t end here – we’ll continue educating the public so that no one is left behind.”