Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
191 1 minute read
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice
Photo courtesy of Freepik

Get your buckets ready – large parts of Phuket are set to run dry overnight as the island’s water authority warns of widespread supply cuts affecting homes and businesses across central areas.

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be disrupted on two consecutive nights, tomorrow and Monday (March 23 and 24), due to scheduled power outages by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The outages are needed to install equipment designed to prevent reverse current flow and integrate solar power systems into the grid.

The first outage will begin at 10pm tomorrow and continue until 2am on Monday, affecting key areas including Phuket Town, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Ratsada, and Patong.

The second outage will occur during the same hours from Monday night into Tuesday morning March 25, impacting Phuket Town, Koh Kaew, Ratsada, Kamala, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok.

Related Articles

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice | News by Thaiger

In both cases, the water pressure is expected to drop significantly or stop altogether during the affected hours. Phuket PWA urges residents and business operators to store sufficient water ahead of time.

“Please prepare containers of water in advance for use during the outage. Once supply resumes, it is normal for the water to appear cloudy or contain sediment.”

The warning has sparked concern among hotels, restaurants, and households relying heavily on steady water flow, especially during the late-night and early morning hours when tourists return from nightlife venues and residents start their day.

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice | News by Thaiger

Businesses that depend on overnight cleaning or water usage are advised to adjust operations accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

For more details or assistance, the PWA Phuket can be reached at 076-319173, or through the PWA Contact Centre at 1662.

While the disruptions are short-lived, residents are reminded that the island’s water infrastructure remains under strain. Recent dry seasons and infrastructure upgrades have seen intermittent outages in various districts. The PWA has assured the public that upgrades like these are part of long-term improvements to stabilise the power and water supply systems island-wide, reported The Phuket News.

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

6 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign Pattaya News

Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

6 hours ago
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students Thailand News

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

7 hours ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality Thailand News

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice Phuket News

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

8 hours ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand Thailand News

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection Phuket News

Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

9 hours ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam Thailand Travel

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

9 hours ago
Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

9 hours ago
Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz Phuket News

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

10 hours ago
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband Thailand News

Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband

12 hours ago
German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit Thailand News

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

13 hours ago
Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

14 hours ago
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

1 day ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

1 day ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

1 day ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

1 day ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

1 day ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

1 day ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

1 day ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

1 day ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
191 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

7 hours ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

8 hours ago