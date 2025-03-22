Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

Get your buckets ready – large parts of Phuket are set to run dry overnight as the island’s water authority warns of widespread supply cuts affecting homes and businesses across central areas.

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be disrupted on two consecutive nights, tomorrow and Monday (March 23 and 24), due to scheduled power outages by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The outages are needed to install equipment designed to prevent reverse current flow and integrate solar power systems into the grid.

The first outage will begin at 10pm tomorrow and continue until 2am on Monday, affecting key areas including Phuket Town, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Ratsada, and Patong.

The second outage will occur during the same hours from Monday night into Tuesday morning March 25, impacting Phuket Town, Koh Kaew, Ratsada, Kamala, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok.

In both cases, the water pressure is expected to drop significantly or stop altogether during the affected hours. Phuket PWA urges residents and business operators to store sufficient water ahead of time.

“Please prepare containers of water in advance for use during the outage. Once supply resumes, it is normal for the water to appear cloudy or contain sediment.”

The warning has sparked concern among hotels, restaurants, and households relying heavily on steady water flow, especially during the late-night and early morning hours when tourists return from nightlife venues and residents start their day.

Businesses that depend on overnight cleaning or water usage are advised to adjust operations accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

For more details or assistance, the PWA Phuket can be reached at 076-319173, or through the PWA Contact Centre at 1662.

While the disruptions are short-lived, residents are reminded that the island’s water infrastructure remains under strain. Recent dry seasons and infrastructure upgrades have seen intermittent outages in various districts. The PWA has assured the public that upgrades like these are part of long-term improvements to stabilise the power and water supply systems island-wide, reported The Phuket News.