Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

Picture courtesy of naewna

A violent altercation occurred between rival student groups from the same university in Nonthaburi, resulting in injuries to a female student and severe damage to parked vehicles.

The incident took place yesterday, March 19, at 8pm outside a convenience store on Nonthaburi 14 Road, Bang Kraso subdistrict, Mueang district.

Officers from Rattanathibet Police Station were alerted to the brawl involving groups of vocational students.

Upon arrival, no participants were found at the scene, only scattered motorcycle parts and helmets. Injured students were taken to the hospital by their peers, while the aggressors fled.

Rattana, a 42 year old eyewitness, recounted seeing a group of over 20 people chase and attack two male and one female student who sought refuge outside the convenience store.

The victims, though making attempts to escape, sustained injuries that appeared to be serious. The attackers were lying in wait to ambush them.

Subsequently, a 24 year old student, identified as A from Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, Nonthaburi campus, reported the incident to the police.

She had received a call from a friend about a junior trapped inside the convenience store by rival students. Assuming her presence as a woman would not provoke an issue, she went to assist.

Picture courtesy of naewna

Upon arrival, A saw her junior being filmed in a taunting manner by the aggressors. She bought a drink and left, but her junior was unable to leave due to the presence of the rival group.

Noticing the adversaries outside, she and another friend managed to walk out with the junior. When the group began to follow them, A queried their intentions, receiving a dismissive response.

As they neared the university entrance, the group closed in, questioning their campus affiliation. When A tried to push one of the aggressors away, her junior was attacked.

Attempting to protect the junior, she was also assaulted by two men, sustaining hits and kicks to her face.

A recognised the attackers as students from the same university but from the south campus. Her junior, who initially crossed the street, returned to the store where over ten people beat him until he lost consciousness, reported KhaoSod.

During the chaos, vehicles of nearby shoppers were damaged, and despite efforts by locals to document the event as evidence, the aggressors warned against filming and continued their violent actions.

