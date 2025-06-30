Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said yesterday, June 29, she felt honoured to speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, announcing Thailand and France’s commitment to deepen bilateral ties across multiple sectors, particularly space technology, defence and clean energy.

In a statement posted on social media today, Paetongtarn said the discussion aimed to elevate Thai-French relations to a strategic partnership based on shared values of free trade and international rules.

The Bangkok-born PM emphasised Thailand’s proactive role in supporting ASEAN’s centrality and addressing transnational crime, especially online scams that have become a global threat.

She reiterated Thailand’s commitment to resolving border issues with Cambodia through peaceful, bilateral mechanisms. Macron expressed his understanding and readiness to support the dialogue.

Paetongtarn also thanked France for backing Thailand’s negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union and for supporting Thailand’s bid to join the OECD. She noted these efforts would deliver long-term benefits for both countries.

During the call, she invited Macron to pay an official visit to Thailand at a suitable time. Macron, in turn, extended an invitation for Paetongtarn to visit France.

This development followed Thailand and France’s efforts to strengthen defence industry ties earlier in 2024, when a special seminar was held to boost collaboration between the two countries.

Thailand announced plans to procure defence products worth 200 billion baht over the next two decades as part of this expanded cooperation.

Former Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and French Ambassador to Thailand Jean-Claude Poimboeuf presided over the Thailand-France Seminar on the Defence Industry 2024. The event took place at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence and brought together numerous senior officials and around 100 entrepreneurs from both nations.

The seminar stemmed from a Letter of Intent signed on May 17, 2024, between Thailand’s Defence Industry and Energy Centre and France’s defence procurement agency, the Direction Générale de l’Armement.

The agreement aimed to set guidelines and promote the exchange of ideas, while encouraging investment and partnerships within the defence sectors of both countries.