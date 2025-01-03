Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:27, 03 January 2025| Updated: 16:28, 03 January 2025
220 1 minute read
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A wave of excitement swept through a household in Nong Khai province when a young woman shared the news of her uncle’s lottery win.

The Thai government announced the results of the national lottery yesterday, January 2, revealing the winning number 730209 for the first prize. A resident of Nong Khai province, identified only through her Facebook account Mod Modtanoi, shared a photo of the winning ticket, which fetched a 6 million baht prize.

Advertisements

Adding a personal touch to her online announcement, she wrote, “The first prize is here in Nong Khai #myuncle #unclewon.”

This revelation led to an outpouring of congratulations from friends, family, and strangers, all eager to celebrate the family’s newfound fortune.

Related news

The winning numbers for the draw included not only the first prize number 730209 but also a two-digit number 51 for one of the lesser prizes. The announcement of these numbers is a much-anticipated event in Thailand, with many eagerly awaiting to see if their chosen numbers have brought them luck.

The social media post quickly gained traction, as the community rallied to express their joy and support for the latest addition to the roster of local millionaires, reported KhaoSod.

While the identity of the lucky man remains undisclosed, the narrative surrounding his win underscores the excitement and hope that lottery draws continue to inspire across the nation.

Advertisements

In related news, excitement filled the air as the owner of a popular crepe shop in Kanchanaburi province in West Thailand, celebrated a lottery win of nearly 200,000 baht for the December 16 draw. The shop owner’s winning ticket was inspired by an unusual sweet potato resembling a high-heeled shoe, famously dubbed Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato.

Another lucky winner of the previous draw, a nurse from Thepsathit Hospital in Chaiyaphum province struck gold by winning the top prize in the Thai government lottery, making her a millionaire overnight. The winning ticket number 097863, drawn on December 16, has brought the Thai nurse a prize of 6 million baht.

Latest Thailand News
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

8 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

8 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

8 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

9 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

9 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

9 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

10 hours ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

10 hours ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

10 hours ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

11 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge Crime News

Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge

11 hours ago
Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall South Thailand News

Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall

12 hours ago
Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy Thailand News

Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy

12 hours ago
Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand Thailand News

Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand

13 hours ago
7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins Road deaths

7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins

13 hours ago
Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel Crime News

Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel

14 hours ago
Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station

14 hours ago
Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy Bangkok News

Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy

14 hours ago
The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket Education

The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket

14 hours ago
Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs Environment News

Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs

14 hours ago
Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones Eastern Thailand News

Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones

14 hours ago
32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video) Crime News

32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video)

15 hours ago
American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman Chiang Mai News

American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman

15 hours ago
High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights Aviation News

High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights

16 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Published: 16:04, 03 January 2025
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Published: 15:44, 03 January 2025
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Published: 15:42, 03 January 2025
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Published: 15:06, 03 January 2025