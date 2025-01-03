Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A wave of excitement swept through a household in Nong Khai province when a young woman shared the news of her uncle’s lottery win.

The Thai government announced the results of the national lottery yesterday, January 2, revealing the winning number 730209 for the first prize. A resident of Nong Khai province, identified only through her Facebook account Mod Modtanoi, shared a photo of the winning ticket, which fetched a 6 million baht prize.

Advertisements

Adding a personal touch to her online announcement, she wrote, “The first prize is here in Nong Khai #myuncle #unclewon.”

This revelation led to an outpouring of congratulations from friends, family, and strangers, all eager to celebrate the family’s newfound fortune.

The winning numbers for the draw included not only the first prize number 730209 but also a two-digit number 51 for one of the lesser prizes. The announcement of these numbers is a much-anticipated event in Thailand, with many eagerly awaiting to see if their chosen numbers have brought them luck.

The social media post quickly gained traction, as the community rallied to express their joy and support for the latest addition to the roster of local millionaires, reported KhaoSod.

While the identity of the lucky man remains undisclosed, the narrative surrounding his win underscores the excitement and hope that lottery draws continue to inspire across the nation.

Advertisements

In related news, excitement filled the air as the owner of a popular crepe shop in Kanchanaburi province in West Thailand, celebrated a lottery win of nearly 200,000 baht for the December 16 draw. The shop owner’s winning ticket was inspired by an unusual sweet potato resembling a high-heeled shoe, famously dubbed Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato.

Another lucky winner of the previous draw, a nurse from Thepsathit Hospital in Chaiyaphum province struck gold by winning the top prize in the Thai government lottery, making her a millionaire overnight. The winning ticket number 097863, drawn on December 16, has brought the Thai nurse a prize of 6 million baht.