Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:53, 03 January 2025| Updated: 16:53, 03 January 2025
377 1 minute read
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute
Photo via Amarin TV

A Burmese man stabbed a Thai colleague to death and fled the scene in the central province of Nakhon Pathom allegedly over a wage dispute.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, an owner of a rented property in the Sam Khwai Phuak district of Nakhon Pathom alerted rescue services to assist a 43 year old Thai tenant, Ekkaluck. The man sustained a stab wound to his chest but tragically succumbed to his injuries before help arrived.

Advertisements

Ekkaluck’s body was discovered outside his rented room, number 6. He usually resided there with his son and a Burmese colleague named Win. However, his son travelled to their home province for the new year holiday.

Officers from Sam Khwai Phuak Police Station later arrived at the scene and interviewed neighbours. Witnesses identified the alleged perpetrator as Ekkaluck’s Burmese roommate, Win, who reportedly fled with his belongings after the fatal incident.

Related news

Neighbours recounted that Ekkaluck and Win had been drinking alcohol together outside their room from 5pm until a heated argument erupted at around 8.40pm. The dispute was said to have been over unequal wages between Thai and Burmese workers.

Burmese fled after stabbing Thai death
Photo via Amarin TV

CCTV footage captured outside their room reportedly shows Ekkaluck threatening Win with a kitchen knife, only for Win to retaliate, stabbing Ekkaluck with the same knife. The footage also shows Win leaving the scene with a black backpack.

Neighbours further revealed that the two men had frequent arguments, some of which escalated to the point of police intervention.

Advertisements

A colleague of the two men, Sakchai, later spoke to Amarin TV about the altercation. Sakchai claimed that wages were paid following Thai labour laws, although he was unsure of Win’s specific earnings.

Burmese stabs Thai death over wage
Photo via Amarin TV

Sakchai added that Win had only been working for about a month and often requested time off or advance payments from their employer. This made Win argue with the employer.

Sakchai described Win as having an aggressive temperament, particularly when intoxicated, and admitted to warning Ekkaluck to keep his distance from Win, fearing potential violence. Sakchai lamented that his fears had ultimately come true.

Win remains at large. Police believe he is still hiding within the province.

Latest Thailand News
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

7 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

8 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

8 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

8 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

9 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

9 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

9 hours ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

9 hours ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

10 hours ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

11 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge Crime News

Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge

11 hours ago
Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall South Thailand News

Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall

11 hours ago
Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy Thailand News

Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy

11 hours ago
Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand Thailand News

Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand

13 hours ago
7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins  Road deaths

7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins 

13 hours ago
Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel Crime News

Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel

13 hours ago
Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station

13 hours ago
Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy Bangkok News

Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy

13 hours ago
The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket Education

The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket

14 hours ago
Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs Environment News

Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs

14 hours ago
Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones Eastern Thailand News

Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones

14 hours ago
32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video) Crime News

32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video)

15 hours ago
American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman Chiang Mai News

American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman

15 hours ago
High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights Aviation News

High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights

15 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Published: 16:04, 03 January 2025
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Published: 15:44, 03 January 2025
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Published: 15:42, 03 January 2025
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Published: 15:06, 03 January 2025