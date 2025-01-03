Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

Photo via Amarin TV

A Burmese man stabbed a Thai colleague to death and fled the scene in the central province of Nakhon Pathom allegedly over a wage dispute.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, an owner of a rented property in the Sam Khwai Phuak district of Nakhon Pathom alerted rescue services to assist a 43 year old Thai tenant, Ekkaluck. The man sustained a stab wound to his chest but tragically succumbed to his injuries before help arrived.

Ekkaluck’s body was discovered outside his rented room, number 6. He usually resided there with his son and a Burmese colleague named Win. However, his son travelled to their home province for the new year holiday.

Officers from Sam Khwai Phuak Police Station later arrived at the scene and interviewed neighbours. Witnesses identified the alleged perpetrator as Ekkaluck’s Burmese roommate, Win, who reportedly fled with his belongings after the fatal incident.

Neighbours recounted that Ekkaluck and Win had been drinking alcohol together outside their room from 5pm until a heated argument erupted at around 8.40pm. The dispute was said to have been over unequal wages between Thai and Burmese workers.

CCTV footage captured outside their room reportedly shows Ekkaluck threatening Win with a kitchen knife, only for Win to retaliate, stabbing Ekkaluck with the same knife. The footage also shows Win leaving the scene with a black backpack.

Neighbours further revealed that the two men had frequent arguments, some of which escalated to the point of police intervention.

A colleague of the two men, Sakchai, later spoke to Amarin TV about the altercation. Sakchai claimed that wages were paid following Thai labour laws, although he was unsure of Win’s specific earnings.

Sakchai added that Win had only been working for about a month and often requested time off or advance payments from their employer. This made Win argue with the employer.

Sakchai described Win as having an aggressive temperament, particularly when intoxicated, and admitted to warning Ekkaluck to keep his distance from Win, fearing potential violence. Sakchai lamented that his fears had ultimately come true.

Win remains at large. Police believe he is still hiding within the province.