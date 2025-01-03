Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:04, 03 January 2025| Updated: 16:04, 03 January 2025
130 1 minute read
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Vice Governor Ronnarong Tipsiri spearheaded an inspection at Ao Por Pier in Pa Khlok yesterday, January 2, as part of efforts to enhance marine safety and instil confidence among tourists during the busy new year season.

Joining him were officials from both government and private sectors, who evaluated the safety protocols and the ongoing transformation of the pier into a Smart Pier equipped with advanced services and management systems.

Advertisements
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

This initiative, coordinated by the Phuket Marine Office and Phuket Patcharee Tour Co. Ltd., focuses on integrating data across various agencies and leveraging customer analytics to streamline operations. The pier now features a One-Stop Service system, simplifying processes for tourists and operators alike.

The inspection team examined the pier’s facilities, including the condition of boats, safety equipment like fire extinguishers, and radio communication systems. Vice Governor Ronnarong emphasised the crucial need for strict adherence to safety protocols during the new year, a peak period for travel.

Related news
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

“The safety of our waterways is paramount, particularly as we welcome more tourists during this festive period. Maintaining high safety standards and quality services will solidify Phuket’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.”

The inspection was met with strong cooperation from operators, with a significant number of foreign tourists using the pier to travel to popular sites like Phang Nga Bay and nearby islands, reported The Phuket News.

Beyond the basic safety measures, Chaiyan Rapuephon, Managing Director of Phuket Patcharee Tour Co. Ltd., provided updates on the water airport project near Ao Por Pier. This project, currently in the stages of environmental impact assessments and flight route planning, aims to establish a seaplane route at Koh Naka. Once finished, it is expected to further enhance marine tourism in the area.

Advertisements
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Latest Thailand News
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

8 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

8 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

8 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

9 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

9 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

9 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

10 hours ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

10 hours ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

10 hours ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

11 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge Crime News

Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge

11 hours ago
Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall South Thailand News

Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall

12 hours ago
Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy Thailand News

Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy

12 hours ago
Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand Thailand News

Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand

13 hours ago
7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins Road deaths

7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins

13 hours ago
Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel Crime News

Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel

14 hours ago
Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station

14 hours ago
Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy Bangkok News

Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy

14 hours ago
The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket Education

The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket

14 hours ago
Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs Environment News

Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs

14 hours ago
Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones Eastern Thailand News

Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones

14 hours ago
32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video) Crime News

32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video)

15 hours ago
American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman Chiang Mai News

American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman

15 hours ago
High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights Aviation News

High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights

16 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Published: 16:27, 03 January 2025
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Published: 15:44, 03 January 2025
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Published: 15:42, 03 January 2025
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Published: 15:06, 03 January 2025