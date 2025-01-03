Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Phuket Vice Governor Ronnarong Tipsiri spearheaded an inspection at Ao Por Pier in Pa Khlok yesterday, January 2, as part of efforts to enhance marine safety and instil confidence among tourists during the busy new year season.

Joining him were officials from both government and private sectors, who evaluated the safety protocols and the ongoing transformation of the pier into a Smart Pier equipped with advanced services and management systems.

This initiative, coordinated by the Phuket Marine Office and Phuket Patcharee Tour Co. Ltd., focuses on integrating data across various agencies and leveraging customer analytics to streamline operations. The pier now features a One-Stop Service system, simplifying processes for tourists and operators alike.

The inspection team examined the pier’s facilities, including the condition of boats, safety equipment like fire extinguishers, and radio communication systems. Vice Governor Ronnarong emphasised the crucial need for strict adherence to safety protocols during the new year, a peak period for travel.

“The safety of our waterways is paramount, particularly as we welcome more tourists during this festive period. Maintaining high safety standards and quality services will solidify Phuket’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.”

The inspection was met with strong cooperation from operators, with a significant number of foreign tourists using the pier to travel to popular sites like Phang Nga Bay and nearby islands, reported The Phuket News.

Beyond the basic safety measures, Chaiyan Rapuephon, Managing Director of Phuket Patcharee Tour Co. Ltd., provided updates on the water airport project near Ao Por Pier. This project, currently in the stages of environmental impact assessments and flight route planning, aims to establish a seaplane route at Koh Naka. Once finished, it is expected to further enhance marine tourism in the area.

