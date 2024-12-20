Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Excitement filled the air as the owner of a popular crepe shop in Kanchanaburi province in West Thailand, celebrated a lottery win of nearly 200,000 baht.

The shop owner’s winning ticket was inspired by an unusual sweet potato resembling a high-heeled shoe, famously dubbed Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato.

The lucky winner, Joy, had planted the sweet potato for personal consumption but it grew into an extraordinary shape, reminiscent of a discarded high-heeled shoe buried in the soil.

The peculiar shape, likened to a woman’s foot in a heeled shoe, attracted widespread attention after Joy shared a video on TikTok. The clip went viral, amassing over two million views, and the sweet potato earned the nickname Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato.

The unusual shape of the sweet potato sparked interest among lottery enthusiasts, who began speculating on potential lucky numbers. The size of the imagined shoe was compared to a women’s size 5, which translates to size 36 in shoe measurements.

The lottery draw on December 16 produced the winning number 097863, leading many who had used the shoe size as inspiration to win the lottery. Joy, among those who won, secured nearly 200,000 baht thanks to the fortuitous guess.

A CCTV video from Joy’s crepe shop captured the jubilant reaction of Joy and her staff upon discovering their win. The excitement was palpable as everyone in the shop celebrated their newfound fortune.

Fans and customers who had engaged with Joy’s TikTok video also reported experiencing similar good luck, attributing their wins to Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato.

Reflecting on her unexpected windfall, Joy decided to keep the sweet potato as a memento rather than using it in a dessert as initially planned. The sweet potato proved to be a lucky charm, bringing Joy and her followers significant financial rewards.

“The sweet potato gave us such good luck, almost 200,000 baht.”

The story doesn’t end there. Fans, intrigued by the lucky sweet potato, inquired about the location of Joy’s home where the sweet potato was grown, hoping to use this information for future lottery predictions.

Joy hinted that she might share her home address in a future TikTok video on her channel, เจ๊จอยร้อยเครป (Jae Joy Hundred Crepes), where followers can look for clues to inspire their next lottery ventures, reported KhaoSod.