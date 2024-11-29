Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse

Published: 14:15, 29 November 2024
Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse
A missing buffalo has been found in Pathum Thani province after a two-day search, much to the relief of its owner.

Chao Long, a male buffalo, escaped from a slaughterhouse and lived with 65 year old Prachert at Soi Bong Kot 16, Village 4, Khlong 2, Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani for five months. His disappearance sparked a frantic search by the community, who had grown fond of the animal.

Chao Long’s journey began when he ran away from a slaughterhouse at the end of a street, eventually finding refuge in a nearby field. Prachert, moved by the buffalo’s plight, decided to buy him for 8,000 baht, rescuing him from certain death.

The buffalo was named Chao Long, which translates to “lost,” symbolising his initial flight from danger. Over the past five months, Chao Long has won the hearts of locals with his gentle demeanour, often allowing children to ride on his back.

A few days ago, Chao Long disappeared, causing concern among those who had come to care for him. Prachert and the community embarked on a desperate search, scouring the area for any sign of the buffalo. Despite their efforts, Chao Long remained elusive. As a result, Prachert’s daughter took to social media, posting a plea for help along with a reward of 5,000 baht for anyone who could return him safely.

Two days into the search, a breakthrough came when someone spotted the buffalo and informed Prachert of his location. Wasting no time, Prachert drove to the site and was reunited with Chao Long, rewarding the informant with 2,000 baht for their assistance. The community’s relief was palpable as their beloved buffalo was brought back home.

Prachert, who rents equipment for film and television productions, including generators, lorries, and vans, revealed that since adopting Chao Long, his business has seen unexpected success. He secured a contract to supply equipment for a Hollywood film production, the remake of Alien: The First Chapter, which recently completed filming in Krabi. The contract has been extended for the next instalment, further boosting Prachert’s business prospects.

“It’s hard to believe but Chao Long has truly brought good fortune.”

Inspired by this stroke of luck, Prachert intends to test his fortunes further by using his house numbers, 26 and 32, in a lottery, hoping that Chao Long’s luck might extend beyond business success, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

