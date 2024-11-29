Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:27, 29 November 2024| Updated: 14:27, 29 November 2024
156 1 minute read
Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos
Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a Thai man on a boat near Koh Si Chang, an island in Chon Buri province yesterday after explicit videos of him raping a 10 year old girl were sold online.

Cyber police officers yesterday, November 28, rushed to Koh Si Chang by helicopter to arrest the 23 year old rapist, Settawut, who was on a boat named Jaguar 39 floating about 1 kilometre from the island. He was charged with sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old.

Advertisements

The charge carries a prison sentence of five to 20 years and a fine of 10,000 to 400,000 baht, according to Section 277 of the Criminal Law.

The swift arrest was made after cyber police discovered pornographic videos showing a Thai man sexually abusing a young girl on a Telegram chat group with over 21,000 members. The video showed the sexual assault taking place in a room on the boat.

Related news

Further investigation revealed that the young girl in the video had recently been left at a pier on Koh Si Chang. Police, together with officers from the shelter for children and families, rushed to the island by helicopter to speak with the victim, 10 year old Pare.

The victim told the police the location of the suspect, leading to his arrest. The rapist, Settawut, told police that his girlfriend brought her cousin, Pare, to travel to Chon Buri. His girlfriend then brought the girl to his boat.

Thai man rapes girlfriend's cousin aged only 10 year old
Photo via Matichon

Settawut admitted to sexually assaulting the girl on the boat and claimed that his girlfriend recorded videos for him. He detained the girl on his boat for a month and sexually assaulted her more than 10 times.

Advertisements

Settawut denied selling the explicit videos online. He said he merely shared the videos with a friend to show off, and the friend paid him 200 to 300 baht each time.

Police are now investigating the mentioned friends and the members of the illegal porn group on Telegram to bring them to justice.

Sexual assault on boat near Koh Si Chang
Photo via Matichon

Latest Thailand News
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

13 minutes ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

18 minutes ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

26 minutes ago
KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video) Business News

KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

36 minutes ago
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat South Thailand News

Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

44 minutes ago
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video) Business News

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

52 minutes ago
Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos Crime News

Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos

60 minutes ago
Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse

1 hour ago
Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader Phuket Travel

Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump Business News

Thailand’s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump

1 hour ago
Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops Crime News

Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops

1 hour ago
Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand Central Thailand News

Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports Business News

Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports

2 hours ago
Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins Northern Thailand News

Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree Thailand News

Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree

2 hours ago
Surat Thani father and son busted for bitcoin mining electricity theft Crime News

Surat Thani father and son busted for bitcoin mining electricity theft

2 hours ago
Thai man finds head-scratching scene near Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Thai man finds head-scratching scene near Bangkok airport

2 hours ago
Thai politician hospitalised after hunger strike amid money laundering probe Crime News

Thai politician hospitalised after hunger strike amid money laundering probe

3 hours ago
Scammer in Thailand caught calling dead woman&#8217;s phone Crime News

Scammer in Thailand caught calling dead woman’s phone

4 hours ago
Thai Airways gets a financial lift-off with ministry&#8217;s capital boost Business News

Thai Airways gets a financial lift-off with ministry’s capital boost

4 hours ago
Devotees flock to Phayao temple for lucky lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Devotees flock to Phayao temple for lucky lottery numbers

4 hours ago
Thai woman surrenders after BMW crash kills mother and 2 kids Road deaths

Thai woman surrenders after BMW crash kills mother and 2 kids

4 hours ago
Fit for a king: Rama X Bridge opening set for December in Bangkok Bangkok News

Fit for a king: Rama X Bridge opening set for December in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage Aviation News

Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage

4 hours ago
Bail denied for Boon Vanasin&#8217;s wife and daughter Crime News

Bail denied for Boon Vanasin’s wife and daughter

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Published: 15:01, 29 November 2024
KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

Published: 14:51, 29 November 2024
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

Published: 14:43, 29 November 2024
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Published: 14:35, 29 November 2024