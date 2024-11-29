Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos

Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a Thai man on a boat near Koh Si Chang, an island in Chon Buri province yesterday after explicit videos of him raping a 10 year old girl were sold online.

Cyber police officers yesterday, November 28, rushed to Koh Si Chang by helicopter to arrest the 23 year old rapist, Settawut, who was on a boat named Jaguar 39 floating about 1 kilometre from the island. He was charged with sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old.

The charge carries a prison sentence of five to 20 years and a fine of 10,000 to 400,000 baht, according to Section 277 of the Criminal Law.

The swift arrest was made after cyber police discovered pornographic videos showing a Thai man sexually abusing a young girl on a Telegram chat group with over 21,000 members. The video showed the sexual assault taking place in a room on the boat.

Further investigation revealed that the young girl in the video had recently been left at a pier on Koh Si Chang. Police, together with officers from the shelter for children and families, rushed to the island by helicopter to speak with the victim, 10 year old Pare.

The victim told the police the location of the suspect, leading to his arrest. The rapist, Settawut, told police that his girlfriend brought her cousin, Pare, to travel to Chon Buri. His girlfriend then brought the girl to his boat.

Settawut admitted to sexually assaulting the girl on the boat and claimed that his girlfriend recorded videos for him. He detained the girl on his boat for a month and sexually assaulted her more than 10 times.

Settawut denied selling the explicit videos online. He said he merely shared the videos with a friend to show off, and the friend paid him 200 to 300 baht each time.

Police are now investigating the mentioned friends and the members of the illegal porn group on Telegram to bring them to justice.