Cash cow: Albino buffalo sells for record 18 million baht

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A rare albino buffalo from Phetchaburi has charged into the record books, fetching a staggering 18 million baht, marking it the most expensive buffalo deal in Thai history, proving that this buffalo truly stands out from the herd when it comes to valuable livestock.

Renowned for its breathtaking beauty and colossal stature, Ko Muang Phet isn’t just another farm animal, it’s a genetic marvel. With a staggering 90% chance of passing on its albino traits, this buffalo is a game-changer in the breeding industry, promising a lineage of rare offspring.

But Ko Muang Phet isn’t just a pretty face in the fields, it’s a star of both screen and pasture. The buffalo stole the show as Ai Khlaow’s trusty companion in the hit drama Mon Rak Luk Thung, cementing its status as an icon beyond the barnyard.

Standing tall at 180 centimetres and just five years young, Ko Muang Phet reigns supreme as Thailand’s undisputed giant breeding buffalo champion. Yet, its days of competition are over, as it retires to focus on its true calling: siring the next generation of albino wonders.

Recently, Wanasuwan Farm in Chiang Rai made waves by acquiring this celebrity buffalo, shelling out a jaw-dropping 18 million baht at the prestigious 12th Uthai Thani Thai Buffalo Festival, reported The Nation.

Damrongsak Morakot, Ko Muang Phet’s former owner, shared his journey from humble buffalo beginnings to multimillion-baht deals, driven by a passion for Thailand’s cattle.

