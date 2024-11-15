Dog ‘adopter’ linked to Chiang Rai slaughterhouse shock

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:24, 15 November 2024| Updated: 16:24, 15 November 2024
Photo courtesy of Watchdog Thailand Foundation via Thai PBS World

In a shocking twist, an alleged animal welfare scandal has erupted in Chiang Rai province, where a man who posed as a compassionate dog adopter is now accused of sending his “rescued” pets to an illegal slaughterhouse.

Local animal welfare advocates and the Livestock Department are calling for immediate police action to bring the man, from the Akha ethnic group, and his suspected accomplices to justice.

The investigation began after reports from distressed dog owners, who had entrusted their pets to the man, were unable to reach him for promised welfare updates.

According to the Watchdog Thailand (WDT) foundation, many owners became suspicious after being reassured that their pets were safe—only to later find their calls ignored or be told that the dogs had mysteriously “run away” or been “given to other families.” This led WDT to press Mae Chan police to act swiftly, aiming to prevent more animals from disappearing into similar circumstances.

Police officers recently visited the suspect’s home, issuing a summons for him to report for questioning. Though he initially denied all wrongdoing, under pressure, he eventually confessed to being part of a supply network funnelling dogs to an illegal slaughterhouse in Chiang Rai.

The WDT foundation has urged all pet owners who handed over animals to this man to contact Mae Chan police. According to a WDT representative, this will help police determine the full scale of this disturbing operation. The foundation has also asked police to press charges against any accomplices involved in what they called “a cruel exploitation of trust,” reported Thai PBS World.

The shocking case underscores a rising concern in Thailand’s animal welfare circles, where campaigners continue to push for stricter measures against pet trafficking and illicit slaughterhouses.

Photo courtesy of Watchdog Thailand Foundation Instagram

In related news, a sadistic Thai man in the Isaan province of Buriram brutally beheaded four puppies before trying to point the finger of blame at his father-in-law for the cruel act. Evidence of the man’s barbaric cruelty was found on his mobile phone.

