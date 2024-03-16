Lopburi temple’s lucky charms spark lottery ticket frenzy

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A temple in Lopburi province recently became a hub of excitement and hope for lottery enthusiasts.

People from all corners flocked to the Thung Pong Charoen Tham temple, seeking blessings and lucky numbers from the revered Luang Phor Samret, widely regarded as a bringer of fortune. The temple, located in the Wang Pling subdistrict of Koksamrong district, has a reputation for bestowing luck on its visitors, following reports of multiple lottery wins.

The temple’s atmosphere was electric as hopeful visitors engaged in various rituals and sought out auspicious numbers. Over 10 lottery ticket stalls quickly sold out, with numbers derived from incense sticks, firework labels, and dreams being in high demand. The temple’s abbot, Venerable Wannachai Wannako, known as Luang Kru Ae, blessed the devotees with holy water, a gesture believed to bring good fortune.

After paying respects to the statue of Luang Phor Samret, the first stop for many, worshippers also prayed to the Phaya Naga Raj San Sirichandra and the deity Mahabrahma Vessuwan. The same individuals who had previously won the lottery were eager to test their luck with new numbers matching those seen on incense sticks and firework labels 236 and 58.

In a surprising twist, a young boy, around seven years old, who had come with his family, confidently wrote the number 562 on the palm of his hand, claiming it would bring wealth and luck. His assertion spurred a frenzy among the crowd, who rushed to find lottery tickets with the numbers 562, 62, and 26, causing a sell-out in moments.

The phenomenon of seeking divine lottery numbers isn’t limited to the temple. At Khao Kradong in Buriram province, people looked into a sacred water bowl and claimed to see the numbers 3, 7 and 9 appear, adding to the lottery fever, reported KhaoSod.

The belief that mobile phone numbers linked to one’s birth date can bring luck has also gained traction, with many hoping that their personal digits might be the key to financial success and good fortune.