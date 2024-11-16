Leopard thrills visitors at Phetchaburi national park (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:51, 16 November 2024| Updated: 11:52, 16 November 2024
A leopard made a striking appearance at the Ban Krang Helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi province, thrilling visitors. Captured in vivid detail by a tourist, this sighting underscores the park’s thriving ecosystem and effective conservation efforts.

A clip and photographs of the leopard, shared by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), have drawn significant attention. The images were taken yesterday, November 15, when at approximately 8.30am, Kittipong Ngamjing, a visiting tourist, managed to photograph the leopard near the restroom area of the helipad. The close-up images depict the leopard in great clarity, making it a rare and treasured sighting.

The leopard, scientifically known as Panthera pardus, is a significant predator within the ecosystem. Its presence in Kaeng Krachan National Park highlights the area’s ecological richness, attributed to successful conservation and management by park officials.

“The sighting of the leopard is good news as it indicates the ecosystem in Kaeng Krachan remains intact. Leopards play a crucial role in controlling the population of herbivores, thus maintaining natural balance,” said Mongkol Chaiphakdee, head of the national park.

Kaeng Krachan National Park urges tourists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to the guidelines provided by the park officials. Visitors are encouraged to observe wildlife from a safe distance and refrain from disturbing or feeding them, ensuring safety for both tourists and wildlife. The leopard is classified as a protected species under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act (2019). This sighting is a testament to the success of Thailand’s conservation and protected forest management initiatives.

The leopard’s appearance, captured by Kittipong Ngamjing, serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for careful and respectful interaction with nature to preserve such majestic wildlife for future generations, reported Sanook.

In related news, a clouded leopard named Mangpor, residing in Chiang Mai Night Safari, has captured the hearts of social media users with its chubby appearance and playful nature. The 16 year old feline, often mistaken for a giant cat, has become an Internet sensation as visitors flock to catch a glimpse of its endearing antics.

