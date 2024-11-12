Going bananas: Thailand’s creative crackdown on Hua Hin’s monkey mayhem

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Innovative measures are underway in Thailand to address issues of monkey disturbances in the Hua Hin area, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), in collaboration with the Hua Hin Municipality, has launched a unique operation employing remote control traps to relocate monkeys from Khao Takiab and Khao Hin Lek Fai.

The operation, initiated under the guidance of Chalermchai Sree-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Atthaphon Charoenchansa, DNP Director-General, aims to alleviate the nuisance caused by monkeys to local communities. This initiative is part of an urgent policy to manage the disruption caused by wildlife and to encourage more suitable behavioural adaptations in these animals.

Advertisements

Somjet Chantana, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 3, Phetchaburi branch, revealed that the operation will span four days, from yesterday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14. This collaborative effort involves various stakeholders, led by Surasak Anumetangkul, Director of the Wildlife Conservation Division, and Anurak Sakulpong, the unit’s veterinarian.

“On the first day, we successfully captured 20 monkeys, comprising eight males and 12 females. These monkeys are being transferred to the Huai Sai Wildlife Breeding Station in Phetchaburi province for health assessments and sterilisation to control their population in the long term.”

Highlighting the technological advancement in this operation, Somjet introduced the use of a remote-controlled monkey trap. Designed for maximum safety and effectiveness, the trap measures 50 centimetres in width, 120 centimetres in length, and 60 centimetres in height.

It operates using a 12-volt motorcycle battery, enabling the trapdoor to be remotely closed from a distance of 20 to 25 metres. Once a monkey enters the trap to retrieve bait, officials can close the door automatically via remote control. Additionally, the trap can be extended to capture multiple monkeys simultaneously, thereby conserving time and resources.

“This innovation not only enhances our ability to capture monkeys efficiently but also makes the task safer and easier for our personnel by reducing direct encounters with wildlife.”

Advertisements

In response to these efforts, the public is encouraged to report monkey disturbances to the Conservation Area Management Office 3, Phetchaburi branch, or contact the Wildlife Protection Hotline at 1362, available 24 hours a day. This cooperative approach aims to manage the monkey issue effectively, ensuring both community safety and animal welfare, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying Horizon Guides highlights essential tips for travelling in Thailand with children, emphasising the country’s family-friendly atmosphere, safety considerations, and practical transport options, ensuring a delightful and memorable experience. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are remote-controlled traps considered a game-changer in managing monkey populations? They enhance efficiency and safety, reducing direct human-wildlife encounters while enabling precise capture operations. How might this operation influence future wildlife management strategies in urban areas? Success could lead to broader adoption of tech-driven solutions, fostering coexistence in densely populated regions. What if similar technological innovations were applied to other wildlife-related challenges globally? It could revolutionise conservation efforts, offering sustainable solutions to human-animal conflicts worldwide. How does this initiative reflect Thailand’s broader environmental policies? It highlights a commitment to innovative, collaborative approaches for balancing community needs with wildlife conservation. What role do local communities play in the success of this wildlife management programme? Community reporting and collaboration are crucial for effective implementation and monitoring of the programme’s outcomes.