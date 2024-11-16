Maldivian national arrested in Bangkok for drug trafficking

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Police in Bangkok have announced a significant drug bust involving the seizure of nearly 3 kilogrammes of mephedrone, a Category 1 narcotic, which was hidden in a protein supplement container sent from the UK.

A Maldivian national was apprehended at a courier facility in Bangkok while attempting to collect the illicit package.

The Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Panurat Lakboon, shared that this operation follows a similar incident in June, when a Russian suspect was caught with 840 grammes of mephedrone concealed in coffee capsules from Poland. The suspects’ names have been withheld as police continue to pursue other individuals linked to the drug network.

Thai police also uncovered MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, and other suspicious substances during the investigation. These substances add to the growing concern over the presence of new drugs. Panurat highlighted the dangerous nature of mephedrone, comparing its effects to those of MDMA. Although it is relatively rare, mephedrone can be particularly hazardous when mixed with compounds known as “bath salts.”

Officials are particularly concerned about the emergence of new drugs like fentanyl and 2CB, which are being smuggled from the US and Europe. Meanwhile, locally sold concoctions like “party candy” and “Happy Water” have been monitored since 2021, appearing in areas such as Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Mephedrone usage remains confined to small groups in Thailand, but we are maintaining vigilant surveillance. The narcotics board is committed to tracking the development and distribution of these substances to prevent them from spreading further, reported Pattaya News.

“We are staying alert to the threat posed by these drugs and are taking steps to curb their infiltration into our society.”

