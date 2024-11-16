Dentiste X Lisa creates confident smiles and inspires fans nationwide

Because a confident smile is the driving force behind making every dream a reality, Dentiste has joined forces with Lisa Manoban, a beloved Thai artist worldwide, to deliver an extraordinary and unforgettable experience that goes beyond a concert.

Fans were treated to a special moment with Lisa, who sang, showcased dance moves, and engaged in warm conversations with her biggest fans at the DENTISTE’ Presents LISA Fan Meetup in Asia 2024 – Bangkok.

In addition, Dentiste has created the most exclusive event of the year, DENTISTE’ x LISA Exclusive After Party, featuring Lisa, the brand ambassador of Dentiste in Thailand.

This event aimed to highlight the phenomenon of confident smiles and showcase Thai soft power by inspiring people to channel their smiles and turn their dreams into reality. The event attracted over 7,000 fans and customers of Dentiste at BITEC Live, creating an unforgettable night.

The Managing Director of Siam Health Group, Doctor Sangsuk Pitiyanukul has spoken on the power of the smile, and Lisa as a great source of pride for Thai people.

“Dentiste believes that a confident smile is the starting point for great success. Lisa is a world-famous Thai artist and a source of pride for Thai people. Lisa and her confident smile are a soft power that inspires many people around the world.

“As a premium oral care brand in Thailand aiming to become a global brand, Dentiste is committed to supporting Lisa to build Thailand’s reputation. By organising two grand events in Lisa’s homeland, we want to thank our Dentiste customers for their continuous support. I hope this exclusive moment with Lisa will inspire everyone to achieve success with confidence.”

Lisa has expressed her gratitude and the overwhelming support from her fans.

“I am very excited to be working on this special project with Dentiste, a world-class premium oral care product. In addition to taking care of my beautiful smile, Dentiste is the main sponsor of the fan meet and has given me this exclusive after-party to meet Dentiste fans. I am confident because I use Dentiste products, and they give me a beautiful smile.

I also have a spray for extra freshness and confidence anytime, anywhere. Everyone can have a beautiful and confident smile like mine. The overwhelming response has been an extraordinary experience throughout the three years I have worked with Dentiste. We have worked hard to make the event the best it can be. I want to give everyone positive energy from a Confident Smile. All success is within reach.”

At the after-party, Dentiste prepared many special activities for Dentiste fans and BLINKs to experience a great moment with Lisa.

Highlights included attending the soundcheck and enjoying the after-party activities such as a Q&A session with Lisa, taking photos, and getting autographs from top spenders, creating a spectacular night filled with confident smiles and inspiring dreams.

