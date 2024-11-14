Thailand ensures utmost safety during Loy Krathong travel surge

Photo courtesy of Go Thai Be Free

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced robust preparations for the anticipated large crowds during the Loy Krathong festival. Officials are expecting a significant influx of both domestic and international travellers participating in the festivities across Bangkok and other provinces.

Suriya has directed various agencies to improve travel accessibility and ensure safety across all modes of transport, including road, rail, air, and water. Aviation officials such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Airports of Thailand (AOT) have amplified public messaging to deter the use of drones, fireworks, sky lanterns, and other aerial objects near airports. Violations of these rules could result in legal repercussions, said Suriya.

Advertisements

“We are expecting an increase in air traffic, with projections reaching 73,500 flights this month.”

Suriya added there has been a 36% rise from last year.

In Bangkok, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is taking proactive steps by adding 2,638 buses and extending routes beyond midnight to accommodate festival-goers. Special traffic officers are also being deployed to manage safety at congested stops.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is similarly enhancing its services by adding carriages to trains, bolstering safety measures at stations, and increasing security patrols along with CCTV monitoring nationwide.

These initiatives form part of the ministry’s broader objective to provide a secure and efficient experience for the public while encouraging greater reliance on public transit. This aligns with the government’s environmental sustainability goals, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of travel during such large-scale events, reported Pattaya News.

Advertisements