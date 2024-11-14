Ratchaburi double murder: Police pursue suspect using CCTV

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking double murder unfolded in Ratchaburi’s Suan Phueng district, where two men were discovered dead from gunshot wounds. Police are now scrutinising security footage to identify the culprit, following reports received early this morning.

At approximately 4.30am today, November 14, Chaiwat Purintraphiban, an inspector from Suan Phueng Police Station, was alerted to the grim discovery of two deceased men on a dirt road leading to Pong Song Ko village, Suan Phueng, Ratchaburi.

The news was promptly conveyed to senior officials, including Wachirapong Amornapitak, the provincial police commander, Amnuay Denweha, the chief of Suan Phueng Police Station, Anothai Saikasin, the deputy investigative superintendent, and Pongsak Thongluea, the deputy operations superintendent.

Upon arrival at the scene, police, accompanied by forensic specialists, a duty doctor from Suan Phueng Hospital, and volunteers from Prachanukul Ratchaburi Foundation, encountered a harrowing sight. The first victim was identified as Aung San, a 43 year old Myanmar national employed in Samut Sakhon province.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and head, with a noticeable injury on his right hand. Nearby, a 9mm bullet casing, a mobile phone, and some cash were found. Documents on his person included a foreign ID card and a driving license.

Approximately 300 metres away, the body of Saw Saw, also from Myanmar, was found in a roadside thicket. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head, surrounded by a significant amount of blood.

A pair of sandals, presumed to belong to the deceased, were scattered in opposite directions. Two more 9mm bullet casings were recovered as evidence, said Narumon Kaewjamsri, an assistant village head.

“This road is a dead-end for cars, only motorcycles can go further. The perpetrator likely knew the area well enough to carry out such an act. The deceased were unknown in Suan Phueng and possibly not locals.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that relatives contacted the deceased’s mobile phones, providing insight into their last movements. Both men, along with four friends, departed from their homes in Samut Sakhon at around 8:30pm, travelling in two vehicles.

Village security cameras captured their journey before they became unreachable. Police eventually answered the calls, informing the relatives of the tragic incident and requesting their presence for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

Following these leads, Amnuay has instructed the investigative team to meticulously track all routes via CCTV footage. Police are hopeful that this technology will swiftly yield crucial information about the assailant.