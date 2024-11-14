Naked intruder found living under Los Angeles home for six months

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A woman discovered an unexpected intruder living beneath her Los Angeles home for approximately six months. The 93 year old found a naked man hiding in a small underground space, prompting police intervention to remove him. Despite efforts involving police dogs and tear gas, the man resisted leaving.

Police identified the man as 27 year old Isaac Betancourt, who was ultimately arrested for trespassing. This unusual incident unfolded when the elderly woman, puzzled by strange noises beneath her home, decided to investigate. She was met with an astonishing sight—a man concealed in the crawl space, apparently living there for half a year.

Ricardo Silva, the elderly woman’s son-in-law, shared insights into the peculiar events leading to Betancourt’s capture. According to Silva, the man showed no fear of the police dogs, and even after tear gas was used twice, he refused to emerge. It was only after repeated application of tear gas that the police successfully apprehended him.

“He wasn’t afraid of the dogs, not at all,” Silva recounted, emphasising the intruder’s defiance. “The tear gas had to be used multiple times before he finally came out.”

NBC News provided images revealing officers utilising loudspeakers in attempts to coax Betancourt out of hiding. Silva elaborated on the family’s growing suspicion over the past weeks, initially attributing the noise to animals. However, the sounds became more concerning, especially when his wife noticed what seemed like responsive noises from beneath the floor when she walked.

“At first, we thought it was just animals, but then it became clear something was wrong,” Silva explained. “You could hear what sounded like a human response from below.”

Although the exact duration of Betancourt’s stay remains uncertain, the family suspects it could have been as long as six months. The crawl space, approximately 60 centimetres high, had three points of entry and exit, which they believe he used frequently.

Silva candidly expressed his thoughts on the situation, stating, “It’s bizarre, but in these times, people are looking for places to hide.” He also mentioned their commitment to preventing future incidents by securing their property against intruders, reported Sanook.

Betancourt, now in police custody, faces charges of trespassing.