Thailand video news | Bangkok road rage incident turns fatal, Philippines arrests alleged Chinese spy

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
92 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Bangkok road rage incident turns fatal, Philippines arrests alleged Chinese spy

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex delivers gripping stories from across the nation. Highlights include a tragic road rage incident in Bangkok, a pitbull attack on a monk in Nonthaburi, and the arrest of a French student for explicit social media content. Viewers are also updated on Thailand’s hazardous air pollution crisis, a major theft in Nonthaburi, and debates over visa-free entry for Chinese nationals. Beyond Thailand, the news covers a deadly hotel fire in Turkey, Cambodia’s response to a murder investigation, Trump’s proposed Gaza relocation plan, and the arrest of a Chinese spy in the Philippines.

Advertisements

Bangkok Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal

A Foodpanda rider was killed in a road rage incident on Sukhumvit Road, near Nana, Bangkok. Mr. Rittisak, 48, attempted to negotiate after a collision with Mr. Seri, 30. The confrontation escalated when Mr. Seri attacked the rider and then pursued him with his car, leading to a fatal crash. Police arrested the driver and are investigating.

Pitbull Kills Monk in Nonthaburi Temple

A pitbull dog fatally attacked 46-year-old monk Phra Bannadit at a Nonthaburi temple. His body was found with severe injuries, including a missing wrist. The dog, Jord, had a history of aggression. Police are investigating, and the monk’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. The temple is undecided about the dog’s future.

Related Articles

French Student Arrested Over Explicit Content

Bangkok police arrested a 26-year-old French student, Mr. K, for posting explicit videos with Thai women on social media. He admitted to filming the content but claimed it was a youthful mistake. Police charged him under computer crime laws. Some women were reportedly filmed without consent. Authorities urged victims to seek help.

Toxic Air Crisis Hits 70 Thai Provinces

PM2.5 pollution has reached hazardous levels in 70 of the 77 Thai provinces. Samut Sakhon recorded the highest, at 144.8µg/m³, far above the safe limit. Smog from burning, vehicle emissions, and industry poses severe health risks. Residents are advised to wear masks and stay indoors. Critics demand stronger government action.

Thief Steals 1 Million Baht in Nonthaburi

A thief disguised as a jogger broke into a luxury Nonthaburi home and stole over 1 million baht in cash, gold, and valuables. CCTV captured the suspect in sportswear, but he remains at large. The unguarded residential area has been criticised for lacking security, and police are investigating similar thefts in the area.

Advertisements

Thailand Considers Revising Visa-Free Policy for Chinese Nationals

Thailand may revise its visa-free policy for Chinese nationals amid concerns over misuse by crime groups. Senator Wanchai Ekpornpichit proposed alternatives, such as visas-on-arrival requiring proof of accommodation. The government seeks to balance tourism growth with improved security measures to prevent exploitation.

Hotel Fire in Turkey Kills 76

A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey’s Kartalkaya Ski Resort killed 76 people and injured 51 others. Most victims died from suffocation. Authorities detained nine suspects as investigations continue. Turkish President Erdoğan ordered probes and declared a national day of mourning.

Cambodian PM Denies Role in Kimya Murder

Cambodian PM Hun Manet denied government involvement in the murder of ex-MP Lim Kimya in Thailand, linking the motive to personal conflict. Cambodia extradited suspect Ekkalak Pheanoi and offered cooperation. Thai police issued warrants for two other suspects believed to have orchestrated the crime.

Trump Team Proposes Gaza Relocation Plan

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff suggested relocating Gaza civilians to Indonesia to aid post-conflict rebuilding. As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, the plan aims to stabilise the region and prevent further unrest. Witkoff plans to visit Gaza to assess conditions and support peace efforts.

Philippines Arrests Alleged Chinese Spy

Philippine authorities arrested Chinese national Deng Yuanqing and two Filipinos for spying on critical infrastructure, including military bases. Operating under a tech front, they gathered sensitive data using surveillance equipment. This is the second suspected Chinese spy arrest as South China Sea tensions rise.

Latest Thailand News
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

12 seconds ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March Finance

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

9 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims Crime News

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

11 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container Thailand News

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

13 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor Crime News

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

24 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai Crime News

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

27 minutes ago
Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

28 minutes ago
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond Thailand News

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

45 minutes ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized

47 minutes ago
Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya Crime News

Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya

57 minutes ago
Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured Crime News

Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured

1 hour ago
Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat Crime News

Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival Aviation News

Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers Crime News

Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers

1 hour ago
Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights Bangkok News

Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights

2 hours ago
Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities Thailand News

Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities

2 hours ago
Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals Politics News

Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals

2 hours ago
Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide Bangkok News

Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide

2 hours ago
Deadly crash in Bangkok&#8217;s Chatuchak leaves two women dead Bangkok News

Deadly crash in Bangkok’s Chatuchak leaves two women dead

2 hours ago
48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket Phuket News

48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert

2 hours ago
GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot Bangkok News

GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

18 hours ago
MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand Bangkok News

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

18 hours ago
Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out Chiang Mai News

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

18 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
92 3 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

11 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

13 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

24 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

27 minutes ago