Thailand video news | Bangkok road rage incident turns fatal, Philippines arrests alleged Chinese spy

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex delivers gripping stories from across the nation. Highlights include a tragic road rage incident in Bangkok, a pitbull attack on a monk in Nonthaburi, and the arrest of a French student for explicit social media content. Viewers are also updated on Thailand’s hazardous air pollution crisis, a major theft in Nonthaburi, and debates over visa-free entry for Chinese nationals. Beyond Thailand, the news covers a deadly hotel fire in Turkey, Cambodia’s response to a murder investigation, Trump’s proposed Gaza relocation plan, and the arrest of a Chinese spy in the Philippines.

A Foodpanda rider was killed in a road rage incident on Sukhumvit Road, near Nana, Bangkok. Mr. Rittisak, 48, attempted to negotiate after a collision with Mr. Seri, 30. The confrontation escalated when Mr. Seri attacked the rider and then pursued him with his car, leading to a fatal crash. Police arrested the driver and are investigating.

A pitbull dog fatally attacked 46-year-old monk Phra Bannadit at a Nonthaburi temple. His body was found with severe injuries, including a missing wrist. The dog, Jord, had a history of aggression. Police are investigating, and the monk’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. The temple is undecided about the dog’s future.

Bangkok police arrested a 26-year-old French student, Mr. K, for posting explicit videos with Thai women on social media. He admitted to filming the content but claimed it was a youthful mistake. Police charged him under computer crime laws. Some women were reportedly filmed without consent. Authorities urged victims to seek help.

PM2.5 pollution has reached hazardous levels in 70 of the 77 Thai provinces. Samut Sakhon recorded the highest, at 144.8µg/m³, far above the safe limit. Smog from burning, vehicle emissions, and industry poses severe health risks. Residents are advised to wear masks and stay indoors. Critics demand stronger government action.

A thief disguised as a jogger broke into a luxury Nonthaburi home and stole over 1 million baht in cash, gold, and valuables. CCTV captured the suspect in sportswear, but he remains at large. The unguarded residential area has been criticised for lacking security, and police are investigating similar thefts in the area.

Thailand may revise its visa-free policy for Chinese nationals amid concerns over misuse by crime groups. Senator Wanchai Ekpornpichit proposed alternatives, such as visas-on-arrival requiring proof of accommodation. The government seeks to balance tourism growth with improved security measures to prevent exploitation.

A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey’s Kartalkaya Ski Resort killed 76 people and injured 51 others. Most victims died from suffocation. Authorities detained nine suspects as investigations continue. Turkish President Erdoğan ordered probes and declared a national day of mourning.

Cambodian PM Hun Manet denied government involvement in the murder of ex-MP Lim Kimya in Thailand, linking the motive to personal conflict. Cambodia extradited suspect Ekkalak Pheanoi and offered cooperation. Thai police issued warrants for two other suspects believed to have orchestrated the crime.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff suggested relocating Gaza civilians to Indonesia to aid post-conflict rebuilding. As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, the plan aims to stabilise the region and prevent further unrest. Witkoff plans to visit Gaza to assess conditions and support peace efforts.

Philippine authorities arrested Chinese national Deng Yuanqing and two Filipinos for spying on critical infrastructure, including military bases. Operating under a tech front, they gathered sensitive data using surveillance equipment. This is the second suspected Chinese spy arrest as South China Sea tensions rise.