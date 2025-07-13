Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

Fake cops used bogus arrest to extort cash and valuables from victim

Bright Choomanee
5 hours ago
Last Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police in Pattaya have detained four people, comprising two Chinese nationals and two Thais, in relation to the abduction and robbery of a Chinese national by people impersonating police officers earlier this week.

The incident unfolded at approximately 5.30am on July 10 outside a noodle shop located on North Pattaya Road. Lin Yifan, a 52 year old man, was reportedly coerced into entering a white SUV by a group presenting themselves as police officers.

According to Lin’s statement to the police, he was restrained at gunpoint, robbed of his cash and personal belongings, and subsequently abandoned on the roadside, roughly 9 kilometres away near a shooting range on Soi Chaiyapruek 2.

The perpetrators subsequently transferred around 150,000 baht (US$4,630) from Lin’s Chinese bank account through a mobile application. The cumulative value of the stolen items surpassed 230,000 baht (US$7,100).

Following the examination of CCTV footage, police apprehended four people yesterday, July 12. The suspects include Chinese nationals 37 years old Han Longding and 63 years old Han Zhangchou, along with Thai nationals 35 years old Siripong Chiebleam and 38 years old Thitiphong Phongpiriyakul.

During police interrogations, the suspects disclosed that they were hired by a Chinese people named Yong to execute the crime. It was reported that Han Zhangchou drove Han Longding to collect the two Thai suspects to carry out the crime.

Police later traced the vehicle used in the crime to a residence in the Min Buri district of Bangkok. Although the suspects attempted to dispose of their phones by submerging them in water, efforts are being made to recover the remaining stolen items, reported Bangkok Post.

Police clarified that the suspects were not associated with any rogue police factions but were rather a group driven by theft. They are all facing robbery charges, and investigations continue.

In similar news, a brave Thai security guard foiled an attempted bank robbery by a knife-wielding thief in Buriram province on June 18.





Bright Choomanee
5 hours ago
Last Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
