Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

A family is seeking accountability after a 33 year old coffee shop owner and award-winning barista, was fatally struck by a car while cycling with friends in Chiang Rai on October 9 last year. The driver was revealed to be a school director from Chiang Saen district, who has yet to take responsibility for the incident despite previous mediation attempts through a prosecutor.

Most recently, at the Office of the Chiang Rai Primary Educational Service Area 3 in Mae Chan district, Sojilak Jaibao, Yotthaphon Chaibao’s wife, along with his relatives, wore black shirts and held signs demanding justice from Doctor Suteerat Aridech, the director.

Sojilak disclosed that during prosecutor mediation, they requested 10 million baht (US$294,724) in compensation due to her husband’s young age, potential, and promising future.

However, the other party offered only 1 million baht (US$29,472) and showed no genuine concern, failing to reach out after the accident until the office’s legal officer informed them. Consequently, Sojilak was asked to negotiate on behalf of her husband.

Doctor Suteerat confirmed that a fact-finding committee has been established, which is expected to conclude its investigation within 90 days. The next steps involve interviewing Sojilak and the accused before summarising the findings in one to two months.

Preliminary legal advice suggests the director could face severe disciplinary action if found guilty. Potential consequences range from dismissal, if the misconduct is severe, to salary reduction for less serious violations.

The process will adhere strictly to established procedures, ensuring justice is served, reported KhaoSod.

Original story: Cycling accident in Chiang Rai claims coffee champion’s life

A tragic accident in Chiang Rai has left the local community mourning the loss of a 33 year old renowned coffee drip champion, Yodsaphon Chaibao, who died while cycling with friends. A black Toyota Fortuner collided with his bicycle, causing fatal injuries.

Police from Ban Du Station, Chiang Rai, arrested the driver and seized the vehicle for further investigation after the accident, which occurred at 6.30pm on October 10 last year. Yodsaphon owned a coffee shop and was celebrated for his contributions to the local coffee industry. Just recently, he had helped flood victims in Mae Sai.

Investigations revealed that the black Toyota Fortuner had significant damage on the left front side. The police are questioning the driver and inspecting the vehicle. It is reported that the car is linked to a high-ranking school official in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai.

The accident happened when police received a report of a severe collision involving a bicycle, which left a man critically injured. Yodsaphon was cycling with eight friends on Route 1063, a four-lane bypass road, when the incident occurred. The black Toyota Fortuner hit Yodsaphon’s bicycle from behind, causing him to be thrown off the road.

The driver did not stop but instead drove into a nearby petrol station before continuing on their way. Yodsaphon’s friends flagged down an ambulance, which transported him to Mae Fah Luang University Hospital, where he later died.

Yodsaphon, who lived in Tha Sut, Mueang district, Chiang Rai, was the owner of Kaang Tong Café in Tha Sut. He had won the Mighty Mix Bartender and Barista Thailand 2023 competition in the NAN DRIP BATTLE x HARIO category.

An initial investigation found that Yodsaphon and his group left Mae Fah Luang University and were cycling on the leftmost lane of Route 1063 when the accident occurred. The Toyota Fortuner that hit him did not stop to assist but entered a petrol station briefly before driving away. His friends managed to get him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Yodsaphon was well-loved and played a significant role in developing Chiang Rai’s coffee scene. Known for his kind nature, he was cherished by friends and colleagues. During the severe floods in September, Yodsaphon and his friends delivered drinking water to affected areas in Mueang Chiang Rai and Mae Sai.