Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee41 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
73 3 minutes read
Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A family is seeking accountability after a 33 year old coffee shop owner and award-winning barista, was fatally struck by a car while cycling with friends in Chiang Rai on October 9 last year. The driver was revealed to be a school director from Chiang Saen district, who has yet to take responsibility for the incident despite previous mediation attempts through a prosecutor.

Most recently, at the Office of the Chiang Rai Primary Educational Service Area 3 in Mae Chan district, Sojilak Jaibao, Yotthaphon Chaibao’s wife, along with his relatives, wore black shirts and held signs demanding justice from Doctor Suteerat Aridech, the director.

Advertisements

Sojilak disclosed that during prosecutor mediation, they requested 10 million baht (US$294,724) in compensation due to her husband’s young age, potential, and promising future.

However, the other party offered only 1 million baht (US$29,472) and showed no genuine concern, failing to reach out after the accident until the office’s legal officer informed them. Consequently, Sojilak was asked to negotiate on behalf of her husband.

Related Articles

Doctor Suteerat confirmed that a fact-finding committee has been established, which is expected to conclude its investigation within 90 days. The next steps involve interviewing Sojilak and the accused before summarising the findings in one to two months.

Preliminary legal advice suggests the director could face severe disciplinary action if found guilty. Potential consequences range from dismissal, if the misconduct is severe, to salary reduction for less serious violations.

The process will adhere strictly to established procedures, ensuring justice is served, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Original story: Cycling accident in Chiang Rai claims coffee champion’s life

A tragic accident in Chiang Rai has left the local community mourning the loss of a 33 year old renowned coffee drip champion, Yodsaphon Chaibao, who died while cycling with friends. A black Toyota Fortuner collided with his bicycle, causing fatal injuries.

Police from Ban Du Station, Chiang Rai, arrested the driver and seized the vehicle for further investigation after the accident, which occurred at 6.30pm on October 10 last year. Yodsaphon owned a coffee shop and was celebrated for his contributions to the local coffee industry. Just recently, he had helped flood victims in Mae Sai.

Investigations revealed that the black Toyota Fortuner had significant damage on the left front side. The police are questioning the driver and inspecting the vehicle. It is reported that the car is linked to a high-ranking school official in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai.

The accident happened when police received a report of a severe collision involving a bicycle, which left a man critically injured. Yodsaphon was cycling with eight friends on Route 1063, a four-lane bypass road, when the incident occurred. The black Toyota Fortuner hit Yodsaphon’s bicycle from behind, causing him to be thrown off the road.

The driver did not stop but instead drove into a nearby petrol station before continuing on their way. Yodsaphon’s friends flagged down an ambulance, which transported him to Mae Fah Luang University Hospital, where he later died.

Yodsaphon, who lived in Tha Sut, Mueang district, Chiang Rai, was the owner of Kaang Tong Café in Tha Sut. He had won the Mighty Mix Bartender and Barista Thailand 2023 competition in the NAN DRIP BATTLE x HARIO category.

An initial investigation found that Yodsaphon and his group left Mae Fah Luang University and were cycling on the leftmost lane of Route 1063 when the accident occurred. The Toyota Fortuner that hit him did not stop to assist but entered a petrol station briefly before driving away. His friends managed to get him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Yodsaphon was well-loved and played a significant role in developing Chiang Rai’s coffee scene. Known for his kind nature, he was cherished by friends and colleagues. During the severe floods in September, Yodsaphon and his friends delivered drinking water to affected areas in Mueang Chiang Rai and Mae Sai.

Latest Thailand News
Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand Crime News

Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand

10 seconds ago
Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri Thailand News

Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri

2 minutes ago
Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers Crime News

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

4 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

14 minutes ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March Finance

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

23 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims Crime News

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

25 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container Thailand News

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

27 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor Crime News

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

38 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai Crime News

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

41 minutes ago
Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

42 minutes ago
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond Thailand News

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

59 minutes ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized

1 hour ago
Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya Crime News

Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya

1 hour ago
Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured Crime News

Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured

1 hour ago
Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat Crime News

Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival Aviation News

Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers Crime News

Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers

2 hours ago
Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights Bangkok News

Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights

2 hours ago
Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities Thailand News

Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities

2 hours ago
Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals Politics News

Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals

2 hours ago
Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide Bangkok News

Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide

2 hours ago
Deadly crash in Bangkok&#8217;s Chatuchak leaves two women dead Bangkok News

Deadly crash in Bangkok’s Chatuchak leaves two women dead

2 hours ago
48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket Phuket News

48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert

3 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee41 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
73 3 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

4 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

14 minutes ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

23 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

25 minutes ago