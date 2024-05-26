John Wick’s Thai adventure: Doppelgänger goes viral (video)

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A man who bears an uncanny resemblance to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has become a sensation among Thai social media users, thanks to a series of viral TikTok videos that show him engaging in everyday activities, far removed from his Hollywood hitman persona.

Overnight, mainstream and online Thai media buzzed with reports of the mysterious lookalike, captured in videos posted by the TikTok account Tuktiklife. The clips, which range from 106,000 to 4.7 million views, have garnered a plethora of humorous comments from netizens.

In nine short clips, the John Wick double can be seen across various locations in Thailand, doing everything from making coffee and selling grilled cuttlefish to washing dishes and visiting Bangkok’s Wat Arun in traditional Thai attire.

“John Wick is spending his retirement in Thailand.

“He retired as a hitman to become a full-time vendor.”

The 2014 blockbuster John Wick tells the story of a retired assassin forced back into action. But in these TikTok videos, the lookalike seems to be on a much more peaceful mission.

One particularly popular clip, which has amassed 3.1 million views, shows the lookalike wearing elephant pants and riding a motorcycle to sell grilled cuttlefish, with the caption, “Everything’s got a price.”

Another clip titled Barista, featuring him making coffee at a local market, has attracted 4.6 million views. However, the most viewed video, with 4.7 million hits, shows the man at a Thai shopping mall posing with excited locals who eagerly take photos with him, reported The Nation.

Speculation abounds in the comment sections, with some users convinced he is Keanu Reeves’ stunt double, while others believe the Hollywood star himself might be in Thailand filming a new instalment of the John Wick series.

