Missing Thai woman found safe in Switzerland

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 32 year old Thai woman, who mysteriously vanished in Switzerland nearly a month ago, has been found safe and well, the Thai embassy in Bern confirmed.

Nantiwa Saejiw, also known as Noon, who travelled to Switzerland on a Swedish passport with her American boyfriend in early April, had not been in contact with her family since April 26. The sudden loss of communication sparked a frantic search initiated by the Thai embassy after her worried family reached out in early May.

The embassy took to social media, posting a plea on Facebook for any information regarding Nantiwa’s whereabouts. Her family was particularly concerned due to an underlying medical condition she has, her sister revealed.

The family last heard from Nantiwa through a social media post on April 26. They were aware she had met her boyfriend on a dating app just a week before their impromptu trip, where they had planned to marry and move to the United States.

The search for Nantiwa gained significant traction on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Late Friday night, the embassy shared the long-awaited good news.

“Noon’s family has been notified by Swiss police that she and her companion have been located.”

The couple had left Switzerland during the search, which complicated efforts to find them, reported Bangkok Post.

With the discovery of Nantiwa and her boyfriend, both reported to be in good health, the embassy announced it would issue no further public statements and expressed gratitude to all who assisted in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai woman disappears in Switzerland with American boyfriend

The family of a missing Thai woman took to social media to search for her after she lost contact with them 24 days ago, following her travels to Switzerland with her American boyfriend.

The older sister of the missing woman shared Noon’s story on a Facebook group, Travelling in Switzerland by Yourself, on May 18, urging group members to notify her if they encounter Noon in Switzerland.

The sister revealed that Noon travelled to Switzerland with her foreign boyfriend using her Swedish passport last month. She was last active on social media on April 26 and has not contacted the family since.

Channel 7 reported that Noon posted a picture before disappearing, which showed she was in the town of Brig in Switzerland.

Another Thai woman, who claimed to be Noon’s relative, shared in the comment section that she lived in Switzerland and already filed a missing person report with the local police officers but had not yet found any trace of Noon.

The woman also claimed that Noon’s boyfriend is an American national with a criminal history in Thailand, including charges for detaining another person. She and other relatives are worried that Noon could be harmed by her boyfriend.

The family urged anyone with useful information about Noon to reach out to her sister via the Facebook account, Fon’mama Dumbbell.