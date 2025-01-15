Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies has begun the construction of a state-of-the-art backend semiconductor plant in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, marking a significant milestone for Thailand’s role in the global tech industry.

The highly automated facility, set to begin operations in early 2026, will focus on producing power modules essential for industrial applications and renewable energy systems.

Advertisements

Supported by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the project is designed to enhance Infineon’s manufacturing diversity and resilience in response to increasing global demand driven by decarbonisation and digitalisation, said Rutger Wijburg, COO of Infineon.

“This investment is a key step in our strategy to further diversify our manufacturing footprint and optimise costs while matching the expansion of our frontend capacities.

“Our new backend site is designed to operate with high efficiency and quality, ensuring reliable delivery of high-quality products to customers.”

The facility will feature cutting-edge automation and incorporate sustainable practices, including on-site solar modules and partnerships with local energy providers to secure a green power supply.

Additionally, the project will strengthen Thailand’s semiconductor ecosystem, with comprehensive training programmes in AI, digitalisation, and automation already initiated. The first group of Thai engineers have completed training at other Infineon facilities.

Advertisements

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI Secretary General, highlighted the collaboration’s strategic importance.

“This investment demonstrates mutual confidence in Thailand’s business environment and positions the country as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.”

The new plant, a cornerstone of Thailand’s burgeoning semiconductor sector, underscores the nation’s ambition to become a regional leader in advanced electronics.

With robust support from both Infineon and the Thai government, the facility promises to elevate the local workforce and supply chain to meet the growing demands of the tech-driven future, reported EE News.

In related news, Thailand aims to bolster its standing in the regional semiconductor industry, with significant efforts underway to prepare a skilled workforce for escalating demands.

This move is marked by the formation of the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Industry Policy Committee, also known as the National Semiconductor Board, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.