Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 16:55, 06 January 2025| Updated: 16:55, 06 January 2025
86 2 minutes read
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks
Thailand Pavilion at COP29 | Photo via BangkokBizNews

Thailand remains firmly committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions despite a lacklustre conclusion to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held recently in Baku, Azerbaijan. The country is determined to accelerate its progress towards carbon neutrality despite limited new financial agreements at the conference aimed at supporting developing nations in their climate change efforts.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, who participated in the conference from November 11 to 22, highlighted the urgency of achieving Thailand’s carbon neutrality goal. He emphasised the need for intensified efforts in reducing carbon emissions, as Thailand is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Advertisements

Thailand had previously committed to balancing carbon emissions and absorption by 2050 during COP26. Despite the limited financial aid approved at COP29, the country remains steadfast in its promise to take stronger measures to reach this target.

Former premier Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged at COP26 in 2021 that Thailand would address climate change more aggressively, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050 and a net-zero target by 2065.

Related news

Chalermchai underscored the importance of adequate funding for initiatives promoting eco-friendly businesses. The energy sector, in particular, requires significant investment to transition to green technologies such as solar power plants with energy storage systems.

Chaya Chandavasu, Senior Executive Vice President for corporate strategy at PTT Plc, echoed this sentiment, noting that financial support from developed countries is crucial for developing nations to achieve carbon-neutral and net-zero targets.

“If renewable energy development projects in developing countries are financed by developed countries, the former countries are more likely to attain carbon neutral and net-zero targets.”

Advertisements

Funding falls short

At COP29, discussions predominantly focused on finance and funding, with industrialised nations committing US$300 billion annually to assist developing countries. However, analysts argue that this amount is insufficient given the escalating impact of climate change.

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks | News by Thaiger
Nations present at COP29 | Photo via AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Global climate finance assists developing countries in managing severe flood and drought-related losses and implementing projects to curb temperature rises worldwide. The Paris Agreement, established at COP21 in 2015, set a goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius (°C) above pre-industrial levels.

Without more robust efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, global temperatures could surpass this threshold within a decade, according to Anothai Sangthong from the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization.

The concerns raised at COP28 in Dubai led Thailand to set a more ambitious target for its greenhouse gas reduction campaign. Chalermchai announced at COP29 that Thailand aims to reduce up to 270 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. This target is outlined in the nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which detail action plans for emission reductions.

The TGO developed the NetZero Man app to help individuals measure their carbon footprint daily by inputting travel, food consumption, and utility data. This initiative aims to encourage environmentally friendly lifestyle changes.

In 2024, more than 50,000 people downloaded the app, and the first six months saw a 2.5% year-on-year decrease in CO2 emissions from households and businesses. Although emissions from the power sector increased by 5.8%, the transport and manufacturing sectors recorded declines of 16.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Extends to industries

According to Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, the Thai government plans to enforce the Climate Change Act, shifting from voluntary greenhouse gas declarations to mandatory data submissions for specific industries.

The legislation proposes establishing a Climate Change Fund to support emission reduction projects and includes carbon pricing mechanisms such as the Emission Trading System and a carbon tax.

The Act also seeks to address greenwashing and ensure businesses genuinely reduce emissions rather than relying solely on carbon credits, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit Bangkok News

Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

5 hours ago
Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan Business News

Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan

6 hours ago
Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope Thailand News

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

6 hours ago
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand Business News

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

6 hours ago
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket Crime News

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks Thailand News

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost Thailand News

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

7 hours ago
Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows Politics News

Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s household debt set to decline faster than expected Business News

Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected

7 hours ago
Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree Bangkok News

Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree

7 hours ago
Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period Road deaths

Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period

7 hours ago
31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem Road deaths

31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem

7 hours ago
250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam Crime News

250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam

8 hours ago
11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting Central Thailand News

11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting

8 hours ago
Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts Politics News

Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts

8 hours ago
Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue Crime News

Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue

8 hours ago
Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation Crime News

Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation

8 hours ago
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

9 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

9 hours ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

9 hours ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

9 hours ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

9 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

10 hours ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

10 hours ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

10 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Published: 17:32, 06 January 2025
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Published: 17:18, 06 January 2025
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Published: 17:05, 06 January 2025
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

Published: 16:46, 06 January 2025