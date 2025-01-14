Thailand slashes barriers for elite visas: LTR programme

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand is making bold moves to attract wealthy foreigners and digital nomads by easing visa restrictions to position the country as a global hub for long-term residency.

The Cabinet approved sweeping changes to its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme, streamlining the application process and eliminating outdated Smart visa categories, a Government House source revealed.

The revised LTR visa rules target three key groups: remote workers, wealthy global citizens, and dependents of LTR visa holders. The most significant change includes lowering the income requirement for remote workers’ employers from an annual revenue of US$150 million (approximately 5.22 billion baht) to US$50 million over three years.

The Board of Investment (BOI), which spearheaded the proposal, noted the previous threshold was “unrealistically high” and excluded many qualified applicants. Additionally, the Cabinet removed the requirement for LTR visa applicants to have an annual income of at least US$80,000 for two consecutive years, although they failed to mention what annual income applicants have to meet.

“This adjustment reflects the BOI’s focus on attracting individuals with stable employment and investment potential, rather than rigid income criteria.”

In a move to enhance inclusivity, the Cabinet also lifted the cap on dependents for LTR visa holders. Previously, applicants were restricted to four dependents, a rule that was more lenient under other visa types, reported The Nation.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the BOI’s recommendation to revoke most Smart visa types, retaining only the category for startup business owners.

“The overlap between Smart visas and LTR visas created unnecessary complexity. This streamlining will promote the LTR visa as Thailand’s primary tool for attracting global talent.”

In related news, in a major move sure to excite Indian travellers, Thailand has indefinitely extended visa-free entry for Indian tourists, allowing them to stay for up to 60 days. Previously set to expire on November 11, the visa-free policy will now remain a permanent feature, making Thailand’s stunning beaches, vibrant cities, and rich cultural attractions more accessible than ever.